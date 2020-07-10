HBO Max to Make Official US Debut on May 27

Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez / CNET



The war of streaming in 2020 it intensifies. WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday, April 21, the official launch date for its new HBO Max streaming platform: May 27.

The service – that will issue in streaming la serie Friends, among many others – will be priced in the US at $ 14.99 a month, the same monthly price as HBO Now, the exclusive platform for cable channel HBO.

HBO Max’s social media campaign has the motto Where HBO meets so much more (“Where HBO is much more”).

HBO Max will broadcast content from the different brands that WarnerMedia owns, such as HBO series, Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema films, animated shows from Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and DC Comics, as well as popular series such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, for example.

The platform will be available on multiple devices such as Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku, as well as iPhone and Android devices. If you want to know all the details of the service, you can consult our complete guide to HBO Max.

