HBO Max tempts Harry Potter fans with all 8 movies in the series

HBO Max, which began operations on Wednesday, May 27, offers in its catalog the eight Harry Potter films, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

is the new Platform of streaming which includes HBO series like Westworld; series of which acquired the exclusive rights in streaming, as Doctor Who y Friends; films and original productions. It also offers all the movies from Studio Ghibli. The service costs $ 14.99 a month.

The Harry Potter films were released in theaters between 2001 and 2011.