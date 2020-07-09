HBO Max Releases Three New Looney Tunes Shorts On YouTube

WarnerMedia/HBO Max



Bugs Bunny. Lucas Duck. Tweety and Silvestre. Elmer Fudd. Porky Pig. The coyote. Roadrunners. Sam Whiskers (Yosemite Sam). Several generations grew up watching the animated short films of Looney Tunes, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures between 1930 and 1969. Originally made for film, they gained new popularity when they hit television in the late 1950s.

And now, for the first time in half a century, Warner Bros. Pictures decided to again produce new short films from Looney Tunes, to broadcast them through the new WarnerMedia streaming platform, HBO Max, which begins operations on Wednesday, May 27, in the United States.

Precisely, and as a mouthpiece before the launch of the service, HBO Max made available on YouTube the first episode of Looney Tunes Cartoons, which includes three new animated short films.

The episode lasts 12 minutes and reveals that we will see the beloved characters of all time, with the hints of humor and persecution routines that we remember from childhood, but with an animation style adapted to the new times. And there will also be references to the contemporary world (mobile phones, plasma televisions, etc.). For a better idea, here is the official trailer for the new Looney Tunes.

HBO Max has highlighted the presence of Looney Tunes and the vast catalog of animated series available to promote the platform in the United States.

Looney Tunes Cartoons premieres May 27 on HBO Max.