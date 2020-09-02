HBO Max pulls five episodes of South Park: report

Comedy central



In April 2006, the animated series South Park caused great controversy with his episode titled Cartoon Wars Part II, as the Comedy Central channel refused to allow images of Muhammad to be shown, fearing that there would be protests and terrorist threats such as those that occurred in 2005 and 2007 when several European newspapers published the image of the prophet, which Islam prohibits.

Now what South Park went from being broadcast in streaming From Hulu to HBO Max, Deadline claims that five episodes of the animated series that featured the Prophet Muhammad were pulled from the schedule.

The 23 season of South Park They are available on HBO Max except for those five chapters, which was agreed, according to Deadline, from the beginning of negotiations between ViacomCBS – owner of the rights to the animated series – and WarnerMedia, owner of HBO Max. (ViacomCBS is a corporation to which CNET and CNET en Español belong).



The retired episodes are Super best friends, from season 5; Cartoon Wars Part I and Cartoon Wars Part II, from season 10; and 200 and 201, from season 14.

Islam prohibits displaying the image of Muhammad in statues, paintings, and even cartoons, as it encourages idolatry. The creators of the series, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, were threatened in 2010 for showing Muhammad in South Park.