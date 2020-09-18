HBO hid secret Westworld trailers on a dystopian website

HBO



The new season of the series Westworld prepares for a change of scene by allowing Dolores and her clever robot friends to venture outside the original theme park. To promote the show, HBO launched a official trailer on Thursday —As well as various hidden advances.

Thanks to Reddit user u / MTC_Chickpea (via Gizmodo), those videos have been discovered on HBO’s YouTube channel. User u / MTC_Chickpea found these advancements first on the website of the technology company Incite, which is mentioned in Westworld, which is active online since November 2019.

By clicking on the tab Privacy Act (Privacy rules) on the Web page, the user u / MTC_Chickpea opened a video that displays several false codes of backend. Next it plays the official trailer of the third season, and according to u / MTC_Chickpea, after repeating the video many times, the hidden trailers appear in the suggested videos section, which includes the three hidden trailers of Westworld.

The hidden trailers are mostly remixes of the scenes seen in the official trailer. The one below is the closest to the official trailer, but includes a new voice over off from Maeve, Dolores and Caleb.

The trailer below looks more like the promo video for a somewhat cheesy corporation, including some not-so-clever words of wisdom.

And finally, this ironic breakthrough that achieves Westworld it looks like a romantic comedy. It is, without a doubt, the best of the three trailers.

The third season of Westworld premieres March 15 on HBO.

The most famous robots on TV [fotos] To see photos