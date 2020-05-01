HB Entertainment claims the court has ordered Goo Hye Sun to pay damages for early termination of her contract

On April 29, HB Entertainment launched an official press assertion asserting that their unique contract with actress Goo Hye Sun (36) has come to an finish.

Beforehand, after submitting for divorce with her husband Ahn Jae Hyun (33), Goo Hye Sun additionally filed to nullify her unique contract with HB Entertainment, additionally Ahn Jae Hyun’s company.

In accordance to HB Entertainment, “Again on September 11, 2019, Goo Hye Sung filed to terminate her unique contract with our company. In response, HB Entertainment filed a counter lawsuit due to our loss of loyalty in Goo Hye Sun, in addition to her actions which violate her unique contract rights.”

The label continued, “On April 21, 2020, the court didn’t approve of Goo Hye Sun’s causes to justify her request for early termination of her contract. Moreover, the contract was terminated and the case got here to an finish with the court ordering Goo Hye Sun to pay HB Entertainment in specified damages.”

Additionally on this present day, Goo Hye Sun’s facet up to date her profile info on numerous serps as housed beneath ‘Goo Hye Sun Movie’. Then, after sharing some new profile pictures through SNS, Goo Hye Sun curtly commented in reference to HB Entertainment’s official assertion, “There have been components of the case involving lacking or omitted info, so I am contemplating submitting for an enchantment. Please don’t fret.”

Lastly, Goo Hye Sun’s authorized consultant additionally spoke up a while afterward to refute HB Entertainment’s claims on April 29. In accordance to Goo Hye Sun’s facet, “Goo Hye Sun’s former company claims that mediation relating to their unique contract got here to an finish with the court ordering Goo Hye Sun to pay damages, however this isn’t true… Goo Hye Sun’s former company beforehand filed a counter lawsuit demanding an unbelievable quantity, roughly 330 million KRW, in damages; nevertheless, the court has denied this demand. Goo Hye Sun was ordered to pay her former company a small price in damages amounting to 35 million KRW, solely due to HB Entertainment’s inside points.” Goo Hye Sun’s authorized consultant is at present getting ready to file an enchantment in opposition to HB Entertainment relating to the ongoing dispute.