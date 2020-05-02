HA:TFELT says she’s not interested in luxury items and that fans worried about her because she only had one handbag

HA:TFELT says she has no curiosity in luxury items anymore.

The previous Marvel Women member appeared on the Could 1st broadcast of SBS Radio Present ‘Oppa’s Radio with Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin’ the place she talked about her latest album ‘1719’. She said that the album is “crammed with tales that no one is aware of about besides actual pals and household.”

HA:TFELT additionally revealed extra about her persona, stating: “I am comfy with out materialistic issues. I’ve no curiosity in designer manufacturers. Once I was selling, I only had one bag from a model. In airport footage, I might at all times convey the identical bag so fans would fear about me and ask after I was throwing it away.”

In the meantime, HA:TFELT launched her first solo album ‘1719” on April 23rd.