HA:TFELT reveals she’s writing a wedding song for Wonder Girls’ Lim

HA:TFELT revealed she’s writing a wedding song for Wonder Ladies’ Lim.

Lim and her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul introduced they might be tying the knot this summer time, and her fellow Wonder Ladies’ member HA:TFELT needed to congratulate her with a song. At her online e book discuss present ‘Zoom In‘ on Could 1, HA:TFELT expressed, “Really, they requested if I would sing at their wedding. I need to write a new song and carry out one thing authentic, so I am deep in thought nowadays.”

On her new album ‘1719‘, HA:TFELT selected her favourite song, selecting “three Minutes“. She stated, “I did not suppose it will get a lot of affection. It is a model I actually like, and I suppose I sound fairly good in it, in order that’s why I maintain a lot of affection for it.”

HA:TFELT additionally gave recommendation to followers, explaining, “I do not suppose there’s one set reply for everybody. Some individuals can overcome issues with out a lot thought, whereas others choose to essentially suppose issues by means of earlier than coming to a decision. In my case, I type by means of issues by writing and making music. What’s most necessary is that every thing involves an finish finally. Even when tough instances really feel so lengthy, they are going to go, so I believe it is good to have the thought, ‘This too shall go,’ in your thoughts.”

In different information, HAT:FELT just lately launched the music video for “Life Sucks“.

