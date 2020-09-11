Hate that your iPhone tries to send photos as an iCloud link?

Jason Cipriani / CNET



Have you ever tried to send a video in a message on your iPhone, only to load the clip into iCloud and send it as a link? Not only is it annoying, it is also tricky when the recipient wants to keep a copy for himself.

But don’t despair, there is an easy way to ensure that you are sending photos and videos as attachments.



When will your iPhone use an iCloud link?

Good question! But the truth is that I have not managed to understand it. It’s unclear at what point iOS by default uses an iCloud link instead of just sending files as attachments. I have sent videos longer than 30 seconds as attachments, while videos longer than 60 seconds have generally created an iCloud link. In my testing, I was able to send 11 photos as attachments, but once I added the 12th photo, an iCloud link was created.

I have found various explanations on different blogs and websites, but there does not seem to be a consensus on what triggers the link. I have contacted Apple for clarification and will update this post once I get more information.

Whatever the limit, once your iPhone or iPad has reached it, a temporary iCloud link will be created that will expire after 30 days. Whoever receives that link can use it to view and save the photos and videos you shared.

Send photos or videos without a link

When your iPhone by default sends an iCloud link, you can resend a normal attachment with just a few taps.

1. Select the photos and / or videos you want to share in the Photos application, then touch the Share button.

2. At the top of the share sheet there will be an Options button; touch it.

3. In the Send As section, select Video / Single Photo.

4. Touch Done.

5. Select Messages or the contact you want to share with.

You’ll know when iOS is creating an iCloud link when, before Messages opens, you see a message that says “Getting Ready.” If you see that an iCloud link will be used, simply tap Cancel and then follow the same steps listed above to make the change.

Turn off an iCloud link

After submitting an iCloud link, if you want to stop sharing your photos and videos before the link expires, disable it by opening the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad and selecting the For You tab. Look for the section labeled Recently Shared, which will have all the collections you’ve shared in the last month. Open the collection you want to stop sharing and tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner. Select Stop sharing and confirm your decision.

Alternatively, you can open the iCloud link on your phone, tablet, or computer and click the three-dot icon in the upper right corner followed by Stop Sharing.

Apple will immediately make the link and its content unavailable to all who have access.



