Haseen Dillruba Full Movie Download Leaked by Isaimini

The film Haseen Dillruba is full of crime, drama, and mystery. The film Haseen Dillruba has received 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

In the film Haseen Dillruba, a wife is a suspect in her husband’s murder. A wife tells the details of their thorny marriage and tries to blur the truth.

The film Haseen Dillruba was directed by Vinil Mathew and was written by Kanika Dhillon. It was produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

The film Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. Jaya Krishna Gummadi did the cinematography of the film Haseen Dillruba.

The film Haseen Dillruba was edited by Shweta Venkat Mathew. Amar Mangrulkar gave the background score in the film Haseen Dillruba. Amit Trivedi gave the songs in the film Haseen Dillruba.

The film Haseen Dillruba was made under Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series, and Eros International. Netflix distributed the film Haseen Dillruba. The length of the film Haseen Dillruba is 136 minutes. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Haseen Dillruba.

Haseen Dillruba Cast:

See the cast of the film Haseen Dillruba below.

Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap Vikrant Massey as Rishabh Saxena – Rishu Preeti Singh as Bindiya Shyaam Kishore as Misra Ashish Verma as Afzar Yamini Das as Lata Harshvardhan Rane as Neel Tripathi Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Kishore Rawat Amit Singh Thakur as Mr. Kashyap Puja Sarup as Beena Masi Daya Shankar Pandey as Brijraj Saxena Alka Kaushal as Mrs. Kashyap Aashiq Hussein as Rastogi Alok Chatterjee as Gandhi Atul Tiwari as Senior Inspector Deepesh Jagdish as Navrangi

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Haseen Dillruba.

Haseen Dillruba Release Date:

The film Haseen Dillruba arrived on 2nd July 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. You can watch the film Haseen Dillruba on the OTT platform Netflix if you have a subscription.

The filming of the film Haseen Dillruba was started on 18th January 2020. It was started in Haridwar. The filming of the film Haseen Dillruba was completed on 29th October 2020. It was completed in Mumbai.

The film Haseen Dillruba has received positive reviews from critics. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Haseen Dillruba.

Haseen Dillruba Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film Haseen Dillruba below. It was released by Netflix India on 11th June 2021.

