(Registration) Haryana Youth Job Incentive Scheme: Yuva Naukari Protsahan Yojana

CORONA pandemic affects the jobs of the youth. All over the world, many people have lost their job due to CORONA pandemic. In India, also, the same situation occurs. Earlier also, the unemployment rate is higher in India, and now, due to the CORONA lockdown, many other people who have a job also lost their job.

The lockdown condition affects the most to the employment rate of the nation. However, the government of India is trying to improve the employment level in the country.

The government is announcing many schemes for the citizen of the nation related to increasing the employment rate. The central government, and state government, also implementing the scheme related to employment.

The government is helping the youth of the nation by announcing the job portal where the company who are ready to give a job, and they do not find the required person, and the youth who want the job will come together.

Harayana government Yuva Naukari Protsahan Yojana:

To increase employment in the Haryana state, the government of Haryana has launched a scheme that will excite the youth of the state to get the job. This scheme will also help the youth of the state to find a job that wants to do the job.

The Cheif Minister of the Haryana government, Shri. Manohar Lal Kattar has launched this scheme in considering the unemployed youth of the state.

However, the government will also encourage the industry, which plays a leading role in this scheme. The industries of the state are called job givers. If any industry is given a job to the unemployed youth, then the government will encourage the industries of the state.

Under this scheme, the Haryana government will provide Rs.3000 for three years to those industries that give the job to the unemployed youth of the state.

This encouragement of the government ill help the industries in financial ways. The industries will get financial help from the government to give a salary to the unemployed youth. However, the industries can use those funds in other investments also. This encouragement will help many ways to the industries of the state.

The enterprises can improve their production, and the work efficiency will also increase as much unemployed youth is recruited. According to the media news, there are more than 1.20 lakh small and medium industries in the Haryana state.

If all the industries accept the government’s proposal, then a considerable amount of unemployed youth will get employment.

Benefits of the Harayana Yuva Naukri Protsahan Yojana:

As we all know that the Haryana government has launched this scheme to provide help to the unemployed person of the state. This scheme will benefits in many ways to the unemployed person as well as the government.

The unemployed person will get employment under this scheme as the person will get a job in an industry so that they can avail of the technical experience from the industries.

After some time on the job, they can start their own enterprise also. So the number of startups in the state will increase, and it will benefit the government. The industries will get Rs.3000 incentive from the government. As many unemployed youths will get employment, the income of the employed person will increase. The economic condition of a family of the employed youth will improve.

Eligibility Criteria of the scheme: