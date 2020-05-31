Haryana SSC Police GD Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDF at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is releasing essential details for those candidates who are related to Constable recruitment. The HSSC GD Constable Exam 2020 will conduct soon and for that candidates need their Previous Year Question Papers.

Everyone should refer to such study material before appearing for the exam. With Haryana SSC Police GD Constable Previous Year Question Papers candidates can get a brief idea about their examination pattern as well as questions.

To get more marks and qualify for the test with higher marks than most others, study these papers and achieve the best scores. To get the latest notifications regarding the exam and Haryana SSC Police GD Admit Card 2020, refer to the official portal hssc.gov.in.

Haryana SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2020:

Just a while ago, the Haryana SSC issued its official recruitment notification to recruit various aspirants. Through the notification, they invited interested aspirants for the posts of Constables, and there were more than 5532 vacancies available. General Duty Constable posts for females are 1032 posts and for Male are 4500 posts. To get jobs into the Police department, huge numbers of eligible young people applied, and since that time they were waiting for their selection procedures.

There is Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Running, Medical Test, Written Test, and Document Verification. For such procedures, we are discussing Written Test and related Haryana SSC Police GD Constable Previous Year Question Papers. For papers and paper related exam pattern, brief details given below:

HSSC Police Constable Question Paper Pattern 2020:

For the Haryana SSC Police GD Constable Written Test 2020, there will be a paper containing the following subjects’ questions:

General Studies Reasoning Numerical Ability Current Affairs Agriculture Animal Husbandry

Amongst the above subjects, there will be a total of 100 questions, and total marks are 80. To complete this paper allowed time duration is 90 minutes. Also, there is a negative marking system for each wrong answer. As there are a total of 80 marks and 100 MCQs, each question contains 0.80 Mark.

All these subjects, from whom the written test is going to take place, are the most common subjects. Aspirants might know some of the subjects well and also should already have some information about it. It is interesting to know more about such fascinating topics and then appear for the written test. The good thing is that the written test is a Multiple Choice Question type test. In that, candidates need to choose the correct answer amongst four options.

Soon, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission will release their Haryana SSC Police GD Constable Admit Card 2020. The admit card will contain essential details such as Name of the Candidate Date of Birth, Examination Venue, Examination Date, Examination Time, Reporting Time, and much more. While downloading the admit card, aspirants should be careful that there are no mistakes. If there is any mistake, then report it immediately to the available authority hssc.gov.in.

