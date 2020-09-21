Haryana Rooftop Solar Plant Subsidy Scheme Apply Online at hareda.gov.in

Climate change is a new challenge for the world. The world is going to suffer from climate change. Due to climate change, many seasonal differences occur. In India, the agriculture sector totally depends on the monsoon season of the nation. There are mainly three seasons in India that is Winter, summer, monsoon. The monsoon season of India depends upon the India ocean dipole.

The monsoon season will affect due to the pacific ocean activity; however, due to the high amount of pollution and increased emission of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. Due to Ozone depletion, the harmful rays of the sun will touch the death atmosphere.

These harmful rays will absorb the CO2 in it. The amount of CO2 is already high on the earth. That will result in a high amount of heat absorption.

The more amount of heat will melt the ice of the north and south pole of the earth. Now, Countries of the world keep aware of to reduce the effects of climate change and greenhouse gases. The world is now using green energy.

Green energy will help to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide and, accordingly, heat absorption. In this report, we will discuss one scheme that will give encouragement to the green energy.

About Haryana Rooftop Solar Plant Subsidy Scheme

As mentioned above, We are discussing one scheme that will give an explanation related to green energy and encouraged people to use green energy. The Haryana government founds this scheme. Recently, the Haryana government has decided to give a 30% subsidy to the rooftop solar plant. The Rooftop solar plant absorbs the solar rays and generates electric power.

The objective of the scheme is to encourage people to use green energy instead of other energy. Green energy will clean the environment. The department of renewable energy will be responsible for the launch of the scheme. The government has targeted to use more and more green energy in the state. That will help to decrease carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

Highlights of Rooftop Solar Plant Subsidy Scheme

The scheme is launched for the betterment of the atmosphere of the earth. With the help of its scheme, people can save their electricity bills. The people who have a massive amount of usage of electricity in their homes, as well as offices, can use this scheme. The government will give the 30% subsidy to the customer.

The people have to register themselves to get advantage of this scheme. To install this scheme on the house of the applicant, ten sq.mtr space is required for the installment of the solar panel.

Under this scheme, the government will install a solar panel on the top of your house. The solar panel will produce electricity. The type of current that is generated from the solar panel will be in DC(direct current) mode as we are using alternating current(AC) for the household purpose. The inverter is installed between them. The inverter will convert DC to the AC.

The benefit of this scheme is that the government will charge no installation or application fee. The Haryana government has decided that in some buildings of the Haryana must have to install this solar plan for electricity purposes. There is no permission required for the building plan section authority.

Apply Online for Rooftop Solar Plant Subsidy Scheme

If you are a daily user of a high amount of electricity, then you should install this plant in your office and house. If you want to install this plant and get the advantage of subsidy under this scheme, then you have to register yourself on the official website of the project.

The government has announced an official website for the scheme so that the people can go on the official website and register themselves on that. We will give you detailed information about how to register on the official website for this scheme.

You have to take an official visit to the official website of the scheme. The link to the official website is http://www.hareda.gov.in/en.

When you click on the official website of the scheme, then the home age of the official website will open. On the home page, there are many tabs available. You have to select on the Apply Online – For Solar Power Plant tab for further process .

When you select on the tab, then again, a new page will open on your display. You have to click on the ‘Apply now’ tab on the new webpage on your screen.

The application now clicks will lead you on the Antyodaya Saral Portal Login page at https://saralharyana.gov.in/.

On the new web portal, you have to register your self on that portal. To register yourself on the portal to get the advantage of this scheme, you have to give the information like your full name, e-mail id, mobile number, password, etc.

After entering all the details for the registration, you can register your self on the portal. After the login process, you have to select apply for services link.

An application form will open on your screen. You have to fill all information about the project and your personal details. Make sure that you have given all the information in the form is correct and valid and accurate.

Benefits of Instaling Rooftop Solar Plant

When you are taking advantage of this scheme, then you should know the benefits of this scheme. The government has launched this scheme with a good objective and best benefit available to the citizens of India. We will count out some of the benefits of the scheme that any person can avail after the installment of this project with a subsidy.