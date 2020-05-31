Haryana roadways training Apply Online Form

How to Apply Online Form of Haryana roadways training

Heavy Vehicle Driver Training Program is announced by Haryana State Government, on the official website you can apply for training. This government program is for that applicant who wants to train under the Government Heavy Vehicle Driver training School. Here, we will give you all information about Haryana Heavy Vehicle Driver Training Program.

To Surf more information you have to visit below posted Official website URL.

Official website of Haryana Roadways Training: https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/

This website is for those who want to apply for the Haryana Roadways Training Program.

Apply for the Government Roadways Training Program, so we have selected below content, which gives you basic to advance information about Haryana Roadways Training School.

What is the Haryana Roadways Driver Training Program? Online Application Form Filling Process of Haryana Roadways Driver Training Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application Status Haryana Roadways Driver Training Eligibility Criteria How to download Station Seat Distribution and Training List

Let’s expand all these content to get more information about Haryana Roadways Driver Training Program.

What is the Haryana Roadways Driver Training Program?

Only Haryana State Candidates can take benefits of the Roadways training program. This program is monthly, so every month Haryana Roadways Training School announces the Training program for all districts, this is the license including the program. Haryana Roadways Driver Training School is Behind the Heavy Vehicle Licensing program. Who wants to train under the Driving school they have to pay some amount of money, for that you can pay on Online Portal.

Though the Online Portal, Roadways Driver can renew its application for training and licensing with the help of the Haryana Transport Department. Seat confirmation is selection is under the state transportation authority. Then a selection of the candidate is based on the driving merit, for this Haryana Transportation is taking all responsibilities. Clear all the merit details Haryana State Transport Authority issued the license and training certificate to candidates.

Online Application Form Filling Process of Haryana Roadways Driver Training

With this following procedure, we will guide you on how to fill the form of Haryana Roadways Driver Training.

So, let’s see the step by step process of how to apply for the Haryana Roadways Driver Training.

Step – 1

Firstly, the Candidate must have to visit the official website of Haryana Roadways Driver Training School.

From the below link, you can visit the official website. Click on https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/ URL, and jump into the homepage of Haryana Roadways Driver Training School.

Step – 2

When the Website of Haryana Roadways Driver Training School will open, Find out the “Apply Online for Driver Training” button, and click on that.

We have put the direct link of the “Apply Online for Driver Training” page, from the below link you will enter into the Application form.

Form of Driver Application Link: https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/TrainingApplicationNEW.aspx

Step – 3

A screen on the webpage, Haryana Driver Training Online Application Form will open. You have to fill up all details which are mentioned in Form. From details like Applicant’s Name, Applicant’s father name, Caste Category, Address, Date of Birth, Aadhar Card Number, Educational Qualification, and Mobile Number you have to fill in the personal details department.

Next Applicants have to fill Driving License Details in the appropriate field. LMV-NT/LTV Driving License details you have to fill in the formed gap. So enter License Number, Issue Date, Issuing Authority, and Training Station.

Step – 4

When you are done with the form filling procedure, the Applicant has to upload Passport Size Photograph at the right place.

Step – 5

Now you are at the last step, where you have to submit an application. Click on “Submit – > Applicants Details” and your application is submitted.

From the below link, you can reprint the application of the Haryana Roadways Driver Training School form.

Though, https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/TrainingApplicationReprint.aspx URL will directly redirect on the Reprint page option, to reprint the form you have to enter the Application Form Number or Mobile Number or Aadhar card Number.

Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application Status

Below website link will redirect on status checking service

https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/TrainingApplicationStatus.aspx, click on the link Check Status of Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application.

When this link will open you have to enter the Application Number or Date of Birth you check the status of your application.

Next, click on “Click here to know Application Status” next it will give you the current status of the Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application.

Haryana Roadways Driver Training Eligibility Criteria

Here, https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/downloads.aspx

This link will redirect you to the brochure about the Online Training program. Check all these eligibility criteria to apply for Roadways Driver Training.

How to download Station Seat Distribution and Training List

Let’s see the Training List first.

Click on https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/trainingLists.aspx URL and it will show you The Haryana Roadways Driver Training Lists.

This list will give you Training School, Training Batch Number, Total Seats, Training Period, and Fees Deposit Last Date. Each Training School Station has uploaded such information.

Next, we will see Haryana Driver Training Station Seats Distribution,

Click on https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/contact.aspx link, and it will give you information about Station wise Total Seats per month and Number of Applicants are pending for training.