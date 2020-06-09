हरियाणा Haryana ITI Admission 2020 available at www.itiharyana.gov.in:

The Department of Industrial Training Haryana is going to declare the notification of the Haryana ITI Admission 2020 on the official site at www.itiharyana.gov.in. The ITI Haryana invites for the Women to get admission in various courses which offers by the ITIs/ ITCs. So the candidates who desire to get admission in the Haryana ITI can submit their application form before the 15th of July 2020 on the last date. Candidates have the right opportunity to get admission in the Haryana ITI.

To promote the professional Technical Education among today’s youth, the Department of Industrial Training Haryana is imparting skill-based training to the unemployed youth of the state. At present, the state has a network of 147 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and 183 private ITI’s under the craftsman training scheme. The Haryana ITI offering approximately 70 to 73 courses of the one-year or two-year duration courses.

The Haryana ITI published the Application form on the official site for the various courses given on the official website at www.itiharyana.gov.in. The Haryana ITI provides a very large number of classes for the one or two-year duration. So the contestants who are eligible can make registration on the official site. After completing the registration process, it declares the Seat Allotment and Merit List.

The Department of Technical Industrial Haryana releases the online application form on the 1st of July 2020 to 15th July 2020. Then it declares the first merit list on the 19th July 2020 on the official site at www.itiharyana.gov.in. After that, it starts the counseling process on the 20th of July 2020 to 23rd July 2020. The counseling process completes in the 5 round. To get more information about the Haryana ITI candidates to visit the official site of it.

Name of the Department: Department of Technical Industrial, Haryana

Notification Declare for Admission in Haryana ITI

Post Category: Haryana ITI Admission 2020

How to register for Haryana ITI Admission 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the Haryana ITI they first visit the official site of it www.itiharyana.gov.in. Then search link and click on the “Haryana ITI Admission 2020”. Then click on the request form. Download it and fill the all expected information carefully and submit on the official site.

Official website: www.itiharyana.gov.in