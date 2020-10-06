Haryana eKarma: e-karma scheme, ekarmaindia.com online registration

The government of India gives the state government the right to make some schemes for the betterment of the citizens of the state. Every state government o India is time to time launching many schemes for the people of the state.

Every scheme of the state government will surely help financially or economically help the life of the people. Here, we should take an example of the state named Haryana.

Haraya is one of the states of India. Haryana government often launching many schemes for the people of Haryana. Today, we will discuss the scheme of the Haryana government.

The Haryana government has launched an e-karma scheme for the people of Haryana. So in this discussion, we will share with you all regarding information about the Haryana government scheme in this article.

Haryana e-Karma Scheme:

The government of Haryana has launched this scheme to provide employment to graduate students. However, due to the corona pandemic, many people do not have jobs. All people are trying to find a job. In this scenario, the Haryana government has launched a training program in which the training will provide college students related to free lensing.

To provide free lensing training, every government college will establish the centers of excellence. The centers of excellence will give promotion to the freelancing/ employment/ entrepreneurship.

Appwork IT Solutions Pvt Ltd is a company that will manage all the centers of excellence in all the colleges at the same time. This company will also give the training to graduate students.

The training will help the students in getting jobs, employment. If the students have obtained a job or jobs through this program, then the unemployment ratio will be decreased.

The person who has lost their job in CORONA days can rejoin the new jobs and can easily survive. The Appwork company has set the target to provide almost 3000 student training. Every student will get training in the center of excellence.

The company will give the training to the students for 4 to 6 months under this scheme. In the training of the scheme, the trainer will teach many skills to the students, which are important in getting jobs.

The skills include communication skills, bidding skills, technical skills, etc. The training is only given to those students whose age is not more than 30 years. To take advantage of the scheme, the person should have the permanent residence of the Haraya state.

Benefits Of the e-karma Scheme: