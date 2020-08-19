Harry and Meghan could be debuting as Hollywood filmmakers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan Markle are in talks with several Hollywood production companies for a project they want to work on that has been kept under extreme scrutiny, Variety reported.

Although the type of project that the Sussexes want to carry out is unknown, it is known that they met with the companies in June and asked them to be co-producers of the special.

One of the firms to which the idea has been taken is NBCUniversal, which set up a meeting with the company’s top executives, including Bonnie Hammer, president of NBCUniversal Content Studios and who knows Markle from her work on Suits.

An informant close to the Duchess indicated that she has absolutely no plans to return to the world of acting, so the possibility that she was the protagonist of the new project is ruled out.

Representatives for the couple and NBCUniversal have both declined to comment so far.

The Dukes have been linked to the world of entertainment for several months; For example, Markle was the narrator of the Disney Plus documentary Elephants, for which she enlisted after chatting with Disney President Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King last year.

Before giving up his connection to the British royal family, Harry announced in 2019 that he would be partnering with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV + documentary series on mental health, and last week he made a surprise appearance in the Netflix trailer for the documentary Rising Phoenix. , on the history of the Paralympic Games.

At the moment it is unknown if the Dukes have already started talks with Disney, Apple and Netflix for the development of their future show.