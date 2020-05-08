Hara’s brother says he wants to use Hara’s assets to help single parents and aspiring celebrities

Hara’s brother Goo Ho In acknowledged within the Could sixth episode of ‘MBC’s Actual Story’ that he would really like to use Hara’s assets to help single parents and aspiring celebrities.

He delivered information relating to the continuing lawsuit along with his organic mom who’s making an attempt to declare half of Hara’s inheritance. He acknowledged: “I obtained a reply from her lately. She retains saying that she’s going to take half the inheritance, but when we win the lawsuit or she offers up, I would really like to use that cash to help single mothers and dads, in addition to those that aspire to turn out to be celebrities.”

Goo Ho In additionally acknowledged: “Simply because somebody gave start to you does not imply they are a mother or father. An individual who deserted us and even gave up her parental rights is making an attempt to take away assets earned via Hara’s laborious work, and which means that the legal guidelines are unjust. Our organic mom who deserted us once we have been youngsters and gave up her parental rights is parading the regulation, displaying up after 20 years. She mentioned that the regulation is like that so we must always break up the assets 50/50.”

Goo Hara’s father additionally acknowledged: “She gave up her parental rights and lived her life with out caring, and she’s now displaying up to suck her youngsters’s blood. What else can or not it’s?” Goo Ho In additionally teared up and acknowledged that he was “Sorry that he could not help Hara extra. I’ll stay with this for the remainder of my life. I actually miss you and love you.”

The ‘Goo Hara Legislation’ has gained sufficient signatures to be reviewed by the nationwide meeting. Goo Hara’s mom was additionally visited by the workers of ‘MBC’s Actual Story’, the place she acknowledged that she had nothing to say and they need to go away.