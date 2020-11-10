Happy Diwali Wallpaper Download

Diwali or Deepavali HD Wallpaper Download is what most people are currently searching for over the internet.

Happy Diwali Shayari Status

सोने का रथ चाँदी की पालकी,

बैठ कर जिसमें माँ लक्ष्मी आई,

देने आपको और आपके परिवार को,

दीवाली की बधाई ।

मेरे मुल्क में रौशनी का सैलाब आया है।

दीवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

रुप चौदस- रूपवान बनाये

दिपावली- जीवन जगमगाये

गोवर्धन- सुख सम्रद्धी प्रदान करे

भाई दूज – रिश्तों में प्यार, मिठास व अपनापन भर दे।

त्योहारो के महोत्सव पर हार्दिक बधाईयॉ।

Happy Diwali Shayari

रौशनी भी होगी, होंगे चिराग भी,

आवाज़ भी होगी, होंगे साज़ भी

पर ना होगी उसकी परछाई, ना उसकी आहट

बहुत सूनी होगी ये दिवाली

बिन सनम कैसे मिलेगी मुझे राहट

फूलो का दर्द झुकी डाली जी समझे

दुनिया वालो ने भी क्या रीत बनाई है

दिए का दिल जले और लोग इसे दिवाली समझे

हो मुबारक ये त्यौहार आपको दीपावली का ज़िन्दगी का हर पल मिले आपको खुशहाली का प्यार के जुगनू जले, प्यार की हो फुलझड़िया प्यार के फूल खिले, प्यार की हो पंखुड़िया प्यार की बंसी बजे, प्यार की हो शहनाईया…खुशियो के दीप जले, दुःख कभी न ले अंगड़ाईयां ”

Happy Diwali Status

“Diwali is a symbol of hope for humankind. May it bring universal compassion, inner joy of peace, love and the awareness of unity to all.” Happy Diwali.

May Goddess Lakshmi showers wealth and prosperity on your family…

May you have the happiest and most wonderful Diwali this year.

Wishing you Diwali and Happy New Year.

May this Diwali brings tons of happiness, prosperity, and peace along with health and wisdom. We are wishing you to enjoy and celebrate the Happiest Diwali till now.