This Diwali, send your loved ones Happy Diwali Messages in Tamil. Not even a complete week is left before all of you will be celebrating the festival of lights.

Within a few days, it will be possible for you to celebrate one of the most joyous festivals of the year in India.

Happy Diwali SMS Tamil Messages

நம் வாழ்வில் தீபங்கள் ஏற்றி வெளிச்சம் கொண்டுவருவதற்கான பண்டிகை தான் தீபாவளி,

நண்பர்கள், உறவினர்களோடு சேர்ந்து கொண்டாடபடுவது தீபாவளி,

நாம் என்றென்றும் ஒன்று கூடி இருந்து இன்றும் போல் என்றும் நாம் ஒற்றுமையாக இருப்போம்,

இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

இனிப்புகள் எங்கும் நிறைந்திருக்கிறது,

வான வேடிக்கைகள் விண்ணை பிளக்கிறது,

எங்கும் மகிழ்ச்சி நிறைந்து வழிகிறது,

நாம் அனைவரும் கூடி இந்த இனிய தீபாவளியை கொண்டாடுவோம்,

இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

இதன் மூலம் தீமையை நன்மை வெற்றி கொள்வதை அறிவூட்டபடுகிறது,

நம்மிடையே இருக்கும் தீமைகள் ஒழிந்து நன்மைகள் குடியேரட்டும்,

இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

ஒவ்வொரு குடும்பங்களிலும் மகிழ்ச்சியை பரப்பட்டும்,

ஒவ்வொருவர் முகத்திலும் புன்னகையை கொடுக்கட்டும்,

மகிழ்ச்சியும், புன்னகையும் என்றென்றும் அவர்கள் மனதில் தங்கட்டும்,

உங்கள் குடும்பத்திற்கு இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

You must know that this year, Diwali – The Festival of Lights will be celebrated on the 14th of November on Saturday.

It is sure that all of you will have the wish to make this year’s Diwali the most exciting and amazing festival of the year.

There are a large number of people who have been waiting for the Diwali festival for a long year but now their long wait is over. Most people have already started preparation for the popular and biggest festival of the year.

Happy Diwali Tamil SMS

உன் ஆசைகளும் கனவுகளும் நிறைவேறட்டும்,

இந்த நாள் உனது நாளாக அமையட்டும்,

இருள் நீங்கி உன் வாழ்வில் ஒளி வீசட்டும்,

இனிய தீபாவளி வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

சீனா சிவகாசிப்

போட்டிகள் புதைய

சிரிக்குது தீபாவளி

சத்தமில்லாமலே

விளக்குகள் திருவிழாவின் அழகு உங்கள் வீட்டை மகிழ்ச்சியுடன் நிரப்பட்டும், எனது புதிய ஆண்டு உங்கள் வாழ்க்கையில் மகிழ்ச்சியையும், அமைதியையும், செழிப்பையும் தருகிறது. உங்களுக்கும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் மிகவும் இனிய தீபாவளி வாழ்த்துக்கள் !!

இன்று, நாளை மற்றும் என்றென்றும் தியாஸின் ஒரு பிரகாசம், புனித மந்திரங்களின் எதிரொலி, மனநிறைவு மற்றும் மகிழ்ச்சியை விரும்புகிறேன். மகிழ்ச்சியான மற்றும் வளமான தீபாவளி!

Yes, there are so many people who are purchasing new clothes, decoratives, colors, designer lamps, and many more things in order to make this Diwali the best one till now.

Apart from all the other things, one of the most important things that most people forget is the Happy Diwali Wishes.

You must be so busy in the preparation of the Diwali festival that it will be possible for you to pick up the best Diwali Greeting or Messages to share on your Whatsapp, Facebook, or Instagram with your friends, families, and loved ones.

That is why we are suggesting you share the best Diwali Greetings, SMS, and Messages in Tamil.

Of course, it will be more like a cherry on the cake if you are going to wish your loved ones in the Tamil language if you are a native.

So you must make sure to pick the best Tamil Messages for wishing Happy Diwali to your friends, relatives, families, and loved ones.