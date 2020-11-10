The excitement is growing more and more as there are only a few days left to celebrate Diwali – The Festival of Light. It is sure that you can be able to see the excitement along with happiness all over the world, especially in India.

Diwali is one of the most joyous and significant festivals of India that almost everyone has been waiting to celebrate.

But now, the long-year wait has been over as it will be possible for all of you to celebrate this Diwali on 14th November which happens to be on Saturday.

Happy Diwali Quotes

Happiness is in the air because it is the ambience of Diwali, which is everywhere. Shower love, care, and joy on everyone you meet. Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

Let this Diwali be different, let it be a prayer, a litany to all the brave warriors who have fought and sacrificed their everything on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

Diwali is not just a festival. It is a celebration of the philosophy which is the bedrock of Indian religion and culture, the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, truth over untruth.

You will be able to notice that the internet and social media platforms are going to be flooded with amazing and heartwarming Diwali Messages, Diwali Wishes, Diwali Quotes, Diwali Greetings, etc.

One of the most important things that most people are including in the list for the pre-preparation and planning for the Diwali celebration is the unique and exciting Diwali Quotes. There are tons of Diwali Quotes that you will find on the internet currently.

Happy Diwali Quotes 2020

May Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Ganesha

Shower Their Choicest Blessings,

On You and Your Family…

May Your Life Get Fulfilled With

Prosperity, Success, Wisdom And Wealth.

Wishing You a Happy Diwali…!!

Shower Their Choicest Blessings, On You and Your Family… May Your Life Get Fulfilled With Prosperity, Success, Wisdom And Wealth. Wishing You a Happy Diwali…!! Diwali Is A Wonderful Time When Friends And Family

Join Hands And Celebrate The Happy Times,

Enjoy The Food, Share The Laughs,

&

Create Fresh And Happy Memories Together

It Is The Time… To Celebrate Togetherness

Happy Diwali to all…!!

Join Hands And Celebrate The Happy Times, Enjoy The Food, Share The Laughs, & Create Fresh And Happy Memories Together It Is The Time… To Celebrate Togetherness Happy Diwali to all…!! May This Diwali be as bright as ever.

May this Diwali bring joy, health and wealth to you.

May the festival of lights brighten up you and your near and dear ones lives.

May this Diwali bring in u the most brightest and choicest happiness and love you have ever Wished for.

May this Diwali bring you the utmost in peace and prosperity.

May lights triumph over darkness.

May peace transcend the earth.

May the spirit of light illuminate the world.

May the light that we celebrate at Diwali show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony “WISH U A VERY HAPPY DIWALI”

But we are sure that all of you will have the wish to share the Happy Diwali Quotes that are totally unique and heart-touching. It is sure that you will only have to decide which kind of Happy Diwali Quote you want to share with your friends, families, and loved ones.

You will indeed find funny Happy Diwali Quotes, exciting Happy Diwali Quotes, heartwarming Happy Diwali Quotes, and many more.

The only thing that you need to keep in mind is that when you are picking up the Happy Diwali Quotes that you want to share with your loved ones, you need to make sure that the quotes you are sharing will describe your feeling to the others.

The best and amazing Happy Diwali Quotes are the ones that will touch your heart and it will surely make the loved ones feel loved when you will share the Happy Diwali Quotes in order to wish them Happy Diwali.