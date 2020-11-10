Happy Diwali Hindi Shayari 2020

Celebrate this year’s Diwali by sharing some amazing and heart-touching Hindi Shayari that will reflect the feeling you want to share with your loved ones.

As you all know, not even a week has been left for you all to prepare for the Diwali celebrations. It is sure that you all must know this year, Diwali will be celebrated on 14th of November 2020 on Saturday.

Happy Deepawali Status Shayari in Hindi

दीपक की रौशनी, पटाखों की आवाज,सूरज की किरणे,खुशियों की बोछार,चन्दन की खुशबु, अपनों का प्यार,मुबारक हो आप को दिवाली का त्यौहार..

रोशन हो दीपक और सारा जग जगमगाऐ

लिये साथ सीता मैया को राम जी हैं आऐ

हर शेहर यूँ लगे मानो अयोधया हो

आओ हर द्वार हर गली हर मोड़ पर हम दीप जलाएँ॥

दीपावली की शुभकामनाएँ

विद्या मिले सरस्वती से

दौलत मिले लक्ष्मी से

खुशियां मिले रब से

प्यार मिले सब से

इस दिवाली यही कामना है दिल से

पटाखो की गूंज से असमान रोशन हो

ऐसी आई झूम के यह दिवाली

हर तरफ खुशियों का मौसम हो

|| शुभ दिवाली ||

दीपक अमन के चारों दिशाओं में जगमगाएँ

खुशियाँ आपके द्वार पर आकर खुशी मनाएँ

दीपावली पर्व की आपको ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the day of the festival in order to celebrate Diwali – The Festival of Lights with friends, family members, and loved ones.

Nowadays, you must know that most people love to share Diwali wishes on social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram.

That is why it will be essential for you to choose if you are going to share Diwali Messages, Diwali Quotes, Diwali Greeting, or Diwali Shayaris in order to wish your loved ones and family members Happy Diwali on this auspicious festival.

Happy Deepawali Status 2020

हो सकता है कि ये आतिशबाजी हमारी सारी परेशानियों, समस्याओं और दुखों को दूर कर दें,

ये हमारे जीवन को खुशी, खुशी और इस अद्भुत दिवाली को शांति प्रदान करें।

हो मुबारक ये त्यौहार आपको दीपावली का,

ज़िन्दगी का हर पल मिले आपको खुशहाली का,

प्यार के जुगनू जले, प्यार की हो फुलझड़िया,

प्यार के फूल खिले, प्यार की हो पंखुड़िया,

प्यार की बंसी बजे, प्यार की हो शहनाईया,

खुशियो के दीप जले, दुःख कभी न ले अंगड़ाईयां,

आपको और आपके परिवार को दिवाली की हार्दिक बधाईया….

Well, if you want to make sure that the person whom you are going to wish Happy Diwali will like the way you are wishing it then the best way to wish them is with the Happy Diwali Hindi Shayari.

Not only will the Happy Diwali Hindi Shayari wishes will be unique and fascinating but also it will be possible that the Happy Diwali Hindi Shayari will touch the heart of the person to whom you are sending it.

Best Happy Diwali Hindi Shayari 2020 is what you all should be looking for right now in order to plan which Shayari you are going to send on which day. There are so many Diwali Celebration Shayari that you can find.

It will look amazing and heartwarming if you will share a different Hindi Shayari for Dhanteras, Happy Diwali, Happy New Year, and Happy Bhai Duj. Remember to maintain social distancing and stay safe to ensure the Happiest Diwali.