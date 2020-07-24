Happy Birthday! Apple Watch turns 5

5 years ago, on April 24, 2015, Apple launched its first smart watch, the Apple Watch, the first product in a new category introduced during the Tim Cook era.

Cook had a difficult challenge ahead. His company had successfully transformed various segments of the technology industry, such as music players, cell phones, and tablets. As was – and is – custom, Apple came after other firms that had pre-empted their own watches, particularly Pebble, Samsung, Fitbit (with a hybrid called Surge), LG, Motorola and Qualcomm (yes, the chipmaker). , with a watch called Toq).

But, as always, there was a huge expectation to see what Apple would launch and how it intended to revolutionize the market. When he introduced the watch in late 2014, its sleek, sleek, and curved design caught the eye, but even more so his strategy: Apple sent the watch to several celebrities and took it upon themselves to roll it out in fashion magazines, betting that the device would be consolidated. like a luxury item. The company even created a gold-plated version that cost $ 10,000.

Today, that strategy has turned towards health and exercise, areas that Apple emphasized among the qualities of the watch, but which are now its true reason for being. The strategy appears to have paid off: By the end of 2019, Apple owned 48 percent of the smartwatch market, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics, which estimates that the apple giant distributed some 6.8 million watches across the third quarter of last year, an increase of 51 percent compared to the previous year. Today the watch is already in its fifth generation, with the Apple Watch Series 5.

But all this started five years ago.



Apple Watch: the only review you need to see

A day with the Apple Watch: in the morning

A day with the Apple Watch: shopping

A day with the Apple Watch: on the go

A day with the Apple Watch: exercising

A day with the Apple Watch: at night

