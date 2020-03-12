Hannah Ann Sluss Confirms She’s Single & Wants To Date Tyler Cameron After Peter Weber Split

Now that Hannah Ann Sluss’ breakup from Peter Weber is out throughout the open, she’s ready to maneuver on — and he or she has her eye on fellow Bachelor Nation star, Tyler Cameron!

Heads up, Tyler Cameron — someone’s crushin’ on you! Hannah Ann Sluss appears on the March 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres current with customer host, Sean Hayes, and on this preview clip, he asks her some quick fire questions. First up: Is she single after her lower up from Peter Weber on The Bachelor?! Hannah Ann wastes no time answering that one, and confirms that she’s single and “in a position to mingle” after her time on the current.

Sean then asks Hannah Ann who she would want up to now from the Bachelor world, and as quickly as as soon as extra, there’s no hesitation. “I imagine that’s the finest question,” she admits. “Tyler Cameron!” Like Peter, Tyler was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He was an obvious fan-favorite, and saved his post-show standing by courting Gigi Hadid for a variety of months after filming in 2019. Hannah Ann very correctly may have a possibility to get together with Tyler in summer season 2020, must they every appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Sean asks Hannah Ann about that likelihood, and he or she admits she doesn’t know correct now, nonetheless hints that there “is perhaps a bikini prepared” for her.

One question that Hannah Ann isn’t so thrilled to answer is whether or not or not or not her ex, Peter, is an efficient kisser. She brushes the question off and even tells Sean, “Ehhhh, I don’t discover out about that.” Awkward! After all, we don’t blame Hannah Ann for throwing shade at Peter — in any case, her totally broke her coronary coronary heart on The Bachelor.

Peter proposed to Hannah Ann in the middle of the current’s finale, no matter determining that part of his coronary coronary heart was nonetheless with Madison Prewett, who dumped him sooner than the final word rose ceremony. Hannah Ann was unaware that Peter nonetheless had such sturdy feelings for Madison when she accepted his proposal, and weeks later, she accused him of blindsiding her by not sharing that info until they’ve been already engaged. The state of affairs took a major toll on Peter and Hannah Ann’s relationship, and their engagement ended after just a few months. Peter then reconnected with Madison, and they also’re at current attempting to work points out with each other.

Whereas on The Ellen DeGeneres Current, Hannah Ann admits that she regrets trusting Peter, nonetheless has no regrets about falling in love with him. Hannah Ann has been praised for sustaining her composure after her lower up from Peter, and for telling him off all through After the Final Rose. It looks as if we’ll should attend and see what the long term holds for her!