Hanks and Rita Wilson receive Greek citizenship

A source of pride for Greeks was peppered with controversy on Monday, when an opposition party criticized the country’s prime minister for using a military helicopter during a trip to celebrate the Greek citizenship of actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

On Sunday, on Instagram, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted a photo in which he and his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, appeared with Hanks and Wilson, who were showing off their new passports.

“Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are now proud Greek citizens,” Mitsotakis wrote in the post.

Greece offered citizenship to Hanks, Wilson and their two sons in recognition of their help raising funds for victims of a deadly forest fire near Athens in 2018.

Wilson, an actress and producer, is of Greek and Bulgarian descent.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday that the prime minister and his wife had taken a commercial flight on Saturday to travel to the island of Paros, and then traveled to nearby Antiparos, where Hanks and Wilson have a vacation home. They then used a military helicopter to reach the ancient Epidaurus theater on Sunday to see a performance of a Greek tragedy.

The main left opposition party, Syriza, accused the prime minister of using army helicopters as a “personal radio taxi”.

Petsas argues that Mitsotakis was fulfilling his prime ministerial duties by attending a “major cultural event.”

Neither Petsas nor Syriza mentioned Hanks.