Han So Hwee is the queen of sophistication in photoshoot for Cosmopolitan Korea

Han So Hwee is positively persevering with her rise into the highlight.

The rising ‘World of the Married’ actress not too long ago starred in a solo pictorial for Cosmopolitan Korea.

The caption reads: “It isn’t a sin to be lovely! The most well liked magnificence icon Han So Hwee has delivered the information that she’s a hair mannequin for L’Oreal Paris. With a classy hair coloration that you just need to copy and shininess that captures everybody’s consideration, check out this magnificence. Our eyes are caught on the lovely girl who is working with L’Oreal Paris! Our eyes are additionally centered on tonight’s episode of ‘World Of The Married’!”

Han So Hwee is seen posing elegantly for the digital camera as her brown hair falls effortlessly down her again. Take a look at the relaxation of the images under!