Hamilton wants to democratize the live musical experience on Disney Plus

Do you have plans for July 3? My idea is to dress up (heels and all), head over to my couch and see Hamilton on Disney Plus. This Broadway musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theater in June 2016 over a period of three days. Composer and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda, rapper Daveed Diggs and the rest of the original cast members (such as Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and Anthony Ramos) were part of that recording that Disney Plus will broadcast on streaming in film form.

I am curious to see how this “live capture” for the small screen compares with the live performance of the play I saw last January in San Francisco, with a totally different cast and for a price much more substantial than the monthly subscription fee for Disney Plus.

“One of the things we are faced with on Broadway is how prohibitive ticket prices are for many people,” Diggs explained during a virtual press conference with the team at Hamilton held on June 16 by Zoom. “People couldn’t afford tickets. And even if they could, there are only a limited number of seats.”

Producer and director Thomas Kail, who has also directed this filmed version of Hamilton, said that Disney had planned to release the musical on its platform 15 months later than when we can finally see it. “It is not that it is not being represented Hamilton, Right now there are no live performances. There are no concerts. There is no Broadway. There is no regional theater “, explained the director about the importance of this premiere.

Miranda insisted on the idea of ​​democratization offered by this way of experiencing Hamilton. The winner of Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer and Tony awards wanted this work to be available to everyone and believes that despite all the people who have seen Hamilton During her five years on stage, there will be many more who do it simply between July 3-5 on Disney Plus.

How Hamilton was filmed

To see Hamilton At Disney Plus you won’t have to worry about being punctually at the theater, parking is not going to be a problem and you will surely be more comfortable at home than in one of those tiny seats in theaters. But how much energy and live magic will this recorded performance contain?

“The task was to try to create a document of what it feels like to be in that place,” Kail explained. “This does not want to be the play. It is his own experience. We have tried to embrace the love we feel for being in the theater.”

Kail also explained that for the final version of this film they captured two live performances with an audience. The performance never stopped during those recordings and he did not focus on how the actors acted, but simply on capturing it. The cameras were placed in the audience. The director also had the opportunity to record in the theater with the actors but without an audience. On those occasions the film crew did go up on stage and used steady cams and dollies.

“It’s better than the best seat in the theater,” Miranda explained. “Tommy [Kail] passes over our heads in ‘The Reynolds Pamphlet’. In some cases he even deliberately breaks the proscenium. ”

The movie was shot 10 months after the original cast sang for the album. Original Broadway Cast Recording and after hundreds of Broadway performances. Miranda joked about Hamilton being one of the most rehearsed movies of all time, “except for maybe some David Fincher scenes.”

The current relevance of Hamilton

The cast of Hamilton he is aware that this is much more than a musical work. They were very open about the demands for social justice and anti-racial protests that are taking place on American streets and around the world today.

“I am very excited to see how this affects black youth considering everything that is happening after George Floyd’s death and the protests in the street,” said Onaodowan. “In our work, Hamilton fights through legislation, change and what he writes. I want to see how this movement inspires that. I’m excited that kids who are angry and disappointed will see this and realize that they can put their energy into writing, they can challenge those who are saying things they don’t like. Just like Hamilton did. “

Soo spoke of the importance of the heterogeneity of this cast, highlighting how relevant it is to have such a diverse group of performers, especially for younger audiences. The actress spoke of young people of color, young women, and Asian women who come up to her to thank her for seeing a group of people on stage that look like themselves and their groups of friends. “It’s good to remember the version of yourself when you were that person and what you felt when you were inspired by people with whom you formed your first artistic experiences.”

As for the future of HamiltonAfter his stint on stage, his album, winning a crazy amount of awards, and from this filmed version of the play, Ramos has an idea of ​​what could happen next: a musical film adaptation. “We have done In the Heights. Lin let me know when you’re ready to do Hamilton“said the actor.