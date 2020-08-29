Hamilton on Disney Plus is a hybrid between theater and film with very catchy songs

Disney Plus



View version of from the hit musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton, which opens this July 3It is not the same as experiencing this play live and with an audience.

But Hamilton you can still enjoy a lot in this format. This film version of Hamilton was recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in June 2016 with the original cast of the play. Stage director Thomas Kail also acted as director of this film. The play focuses on the story of Alexander Hamilton (Miranda), an orphan and immigrant in the United States who ended up fighting in the War of Independence and becoming a Founding Father and Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.

Kail makes sure to comply Miranda’s promise to get audiences “the best seat in the theater” with this version. The play has been filmed from different angles among the audience, but it also includes close-ups of the actors, as well as overhead shots showing the stage from the air. Occasionally we can see the scene also behind the scenes. The first time King George (Jonathan Groff) appears the camera follows him from behind, giving us a point of view from the back of the stage and framing in the direction of the audience. A normal viewer could never experience that perspective. We are also offered close enough to see the tears that fall from the eyes of Eliza Hamilton (Phillipa Soo) after a tragic incident.

This recorded version of Hamilton democratizes the viewers’ experience. But at the same time it is difficult to forget that what has been captured here is actually a play and not a movie. The lighting, costumes, makeup and hair are designed for the theater. The closed shots on the actors’ faces allow the viewer to see the microphone hidden in Miranda’s hair, but also her sweat. A normal theatrical spectator could not have seen Groff salivating from as close a distance as when the actor sings “You’ll be back.” And there is a bluish shadow that tints the face of the performers because of the theatrical lights used.

What I am trying to say is that this is not the equivalent of Les Misérables by Tom Hooper. But fortunately not his Cats.

Once you get used to the idea that this is a hybrid between a musical theater play and a made-for-television movie, you can start to enjoy Hamilton. And I really enjoyed it. In January of this year I saw a live version of the play in San Francisco with a completely different cast. It is true that there are still things that I liked much more about that version. George Washington’s appearance on the scene does not compare to this Hamilton in streaming. And I don’t want to be unconscious, but I almost liked the Hamilton Julius Thomas III, the actor I could see in San Francisco, than Miranda, who in addition to acting has composed the lyrics and music for this play. I do not rule out that the magic of the live has to do with those sensations.

This second vision of history in Disney Plus has allowed me to relive the experience of seeing Hamilton. I have been able to appreciate how catchy his songs are, as well as reflecting on the number of themes contained in the script.

This play tells the story of the origin of the United States from a diverse cast with black, Asian and Latino performers. Recognition is made of the role that immigrants have played in the United States since its founding. “We immigrants do the work,” the Marquis of Lafayette (Daveed Diggs) tells Hamilton during a moment of the play that inexplicably eluded me the first time. There are references to the division between North and South and the need to end slavery. There are political intrigue, family drama, and romance. And, best of all, defending the writing of ideals is represented as the perfect way to live, thanks to that motto of Hamilton of writing as if he were running out of time.

This recorded work, which lasts two hours and 40 minutes with a one-minute intermission in the middle, is one of those musical experiences that you gain after hearing and seeing yourself a second or third time. I even liked some aspects of this Disney Plus experience from Hamilton (beyond the fact that it is much cheaper than theater tickets). I loved being able to ask my husband questions about history (he has seen the HBO miniseries John adams at least a couple of times) during the play. There were parts of the plot that I was able to understand better this second time around. I refreshed my knowledge of American Presidents George Washington, Adams, and Thomas Jefferson. I appreciated the value of advice like, “Talk less, smile more.” And I was able to hear this fantastic soundtrack again in the way it was originally intended – with visuals, choreography, and performers.

And it is that, after all, Hamilton It is still a series of incredibly catchy hip-hop songs and rappers. I’m going to spend days singing some of these songs again. The first time i saw Hamilton I became obsessed with “The Room Where It Happens”. Right now I’m going through a “My Shot” phase.