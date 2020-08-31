Hamilton: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical film launches new trailer

Disney Plus



Disney unveiled a new trailer for the film Hamilton, the filmed version of the musical work created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which the platform premieres exclusively on July 3, 2020.

The musical released in 2015 recreates the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. The work – which combines hip-hop, jazz, R&B and traditional Broadway-style songs – won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and has among its accolades a Grammy Award and a Pulitzer Prize.

The film plays several performances by the original cast at The Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in June 2016. The film version directed by Thomas Kail.

The cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George of England; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo in the role of Eliza Hamilton.

Hamilton premieres July 3, 2020 on Disney Plus.

All the films that Disney and Pixar will release soon [fotos] To see photos

