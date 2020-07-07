‘Hamilton’ leads to a 74% increase in downloads from the Disney + ‘app’

The movie of the popular musical “Hamilton”, which premiered on the Disney + digital platform on July 3, led to an increase in downloads of that application by 74% in the US over the past weekend, according to revealed a study.

Data from the analysis company Apptopia indicate that the Disney + application was downloaded more than 752,000 times worldwide, of which nearly 459,000 happened in the country.

This last number represents an increase of 74% compared to the average of the four weekends of last June in comparable periods (from Friday to Sunday), while globally Disney + mobile downloads rose more than 46 %.

The cast of “Hamilton” performs onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12 in New York City. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Furthermore, these figures do not include countries such as India or Japan, where the Disney + service is distributed through existing applications in those countries.

Disney had been trusting “Hamilton” to attract the public, but entertainment experts are wondering how much longer new customers will continue to pay for the service once the novelty of the film is past.

The film, directed by Thomas Kail, was recorded during three consecutive days of performances of the musical “Hamilton”, one of the most successful in history, in June 2016 at the Richard Rodger Theater on Broadway with a total of nine cameras distributed by the amphitheater, some of them among the public.

Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in “Hamilton” the Public Theater. (The Public Theater)

Created by the American of Puerto Rican origin Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical arrived a year earlier than expected at Disney +, and coincided with the weekend of celebration of Independence Day.

Initially, Disney had planned to release the film in the fall of 2021, but it advanced the broadcast of the musical with the coronavirus pandemic, after realizing that the tape would not be released in theaters.

“I think more people will see ‘Hamilton’ between July 3 and July 5 than ever before,” Miranda predicted at a press conference in June about the popular musical, for which he has won, among many other awards, 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer.