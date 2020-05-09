Ham So Won and Jin Hua share their daughter’s growth in new update

Ham So Won and Jin Hua’s daughter has grown quite a bit!

The favored celeb couple’s daughter has appeared in ‘Taste of Spouse’ quite a lot of instances as a child. Ham So Won posted an cute update in celebration of Mother and father’ Day in Korea, exhibiting her daughter Hyejeong’s speedy growth. The caption reads: “Emotional from Mother and father’ Day. Our fairly darling.”

Hyejung is seen posing by some flowers in an cute pink outfit and pigtails. Followers are cooing over her, saying:

“Hyejung grew quite a bit!”

“She’s so fairly.”

“Hyejung is cute.”

Ham So Won and Jin Hua gave beginning to their daughter in 2018.