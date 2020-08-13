Halo Infinite: Watch the first official gameplay

Microsoft



Microsoft revealed the plot and part of the campaign Halo Infinite, one of its most anticipated games in years and that will arrive exclusively for Xbox this year.

During the evento Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday, July 23, Microsoft gave a preview of the gameplay official of a new installment of the saga. The event is focused on the exclusive games that will come to Xbox from the hand of the console Xbox Series X.

Watch the gameplay of Halo Infinite down here:

He gameplay that Xbox showed off begins with the beginning of the campaign and takes a fairly in-depth look at the early fights of Master Chief, the main character of the game, like his abilities and different types of combat and weapons.

Chris Lee, head of 343, the company that develops the game, said during the announcement that it is the most ambitious campaign in the series with larger battles and a map up to twice as large that combines the maps of previous games. Lee said the game will run natively at 60fps.

Microsoft showed at least two dozen new trailers and more game videos that will arrive for the Xbox Series X, either exclusively or as a temporary exclusive for the launch of the console at the end of the year. Microsoft promised that there will be about 100 games ready for the console once they hit the market.