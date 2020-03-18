Hallmark Channel host Cameron Mathison reveals kidney cancer

Hallmark Channel host and former “All My Children” star Cameron Mathison has been acknowledged with kidney cancer.

“I’ve a effectively being state of affairs that I have to share with you all🙏🏼 There are numerous causes I actually like social media, staying associated with you all, sharing gratifying experiences… properly this time I’m asking in your help,” the 50-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “A couple of month up to now, I had an MRI for some gut factors I’ve been having, and thru that MRI they found a tumor on my correct kidney. It’s according to Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer.”

He stayed constructive in his message, saying the tumor had not metastasized.

“The good news is that it hasn’t unfold to another organs🙏🏼,” he acknowledged. “They’re saying my healthful lifestyle and weight reduction program has little doubt helped maintain it from rising and spreading to totally different areas, as docs suppose it’s been rising in me for minimal 10 years🙏🏼. I am terribly lucky that we found it early.”

The TV character moreover thanked his partner, Vanessa Arevalo, and their two kids, 16-year-old son Lucas Arthur and 13-year-old daughter Leila Emmanuelle, for being “utterly very good” and supportive.

Mathison acknowledged he is having surgical process on Thursday and is remaining “grateful and optimistic.”