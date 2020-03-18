NEWS

Hallmark Channel host Cameron Mathison reveals kidney cancer

March 18, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Hallmark Channel host and former “All My Children” star Cameron Mathison has been acknowledged with kidney cancer.

“I’ve a effectively being state of affairs that I have to share with you all🙏🏼 There are numerous causes I actually like social media, staying associated with you all, sharing gratifying experiences… properly this time I’m asking in your help,” the 50-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “A couple of month up to now, I had an MRI for some gut factors I’ve been having, and thru that MRI they found a tumor on my correct kidney. It’s according to Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer.”

He stayed constructive in his message, saying the tumor had not metastasized.

“The good news is that it hasn’t unfold to another organs🙏🏼,” he acknowledged. “They’re saying my healthful lifestyle and weight reduction program has little doubt helped maintain it from rising and spreading to totally different areas, as docs suppose it’s been rising in me for minimal 10 years🙏🏼. I am terribly lucky that we found it early.”

The TV character moreover thanked his partner, Vanessa Arevalo, and their two kids, 16-year-old son Lucas Arthur and 13-year-old daughter Leila Emmanuelle, for being “utterly very good” and supportive.

Mathison acknowledged he is having surgical process on Thursday and is remaining “grateful and optimistic.”

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *