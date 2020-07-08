Halle Berry apologizes and turns away from transgender role after backlash

Following a protest on social media, actress Halle Berry apologized and left a transgender role in an upcoming movie.

The Academy Award winner was criticized over the weekend when she revealed on Instagram Live that she would likely cut her hair to play the character in her next project and repeatedly confused the character during the interview.

“I’m thinking about [interpretar] to a character where the woman is a trans character, so her hair will have to be [corto]. She is a woman who made the transition to a man, ”Berry said in a recent conversation with the stylist. Christin Brown. “She is a character in a project that I love that she could be doing.

“It is really important for me to tell stories. And that’s a woman. That’s a female story, “added Berry. “She makes the transition to a man, but I want to understand why, how.”

Berry and Brown were really excited about the project, but social media was not. After a torrent of criticism, the “Monster’s Ball” star issued an apology on Monday and promised to be a better ally.

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation in the past few days and will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake,” added Berry. “I promise to be an ally in using my voice to promote better on-screen representation, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Advocacy group LGBTQ + GLAAD applauded the actress’ decision and led her to the recent documentary “Disclosure,” which examines Hollywood’s treatment of transgender characters and actors.

“We are pleased that [Halle Berry] He listened to and learned from the concerns of transgender people. Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is to watch to learn about trans representation in the media, ”the group tweeted Monday. in response to your apology.

Brown, an identified queer woman of color, also issued her own apology on Instagram after the interview.

“What started as a conversation about hair and our identities as black women, then I asked a creative question,” the textured hair specialist wrote Tuesday. “The answer to that question became an important teaching moment for me and for everyone involved. I realize the error when saying that ‘I speak for the entire LGBTQIA community …’. I apologize for the exaggeration and will make sure to stay in my lane by not speaking for others. “

View this post on Instagram Feeling really humbled by the opportunity presented to me this week. Last week I had the privilege and pleasure of interviewing my dear friend @halleberry. It was a beautiful candid interaction between two souls who met in a divine way and I was so overjoyed to bring our black girl magic to you all. What started off as a conversation around hair and our identities as black women, I then asked a creative question. If you haven’t seen the interview, please feel free to watch. The answer to said question spiraled into a major teachable moment for myself and for all involved. I realize the error in my saying that “I speak for the entire LGBTQIA community…”. I apologize for the overstatement and will be sure to stay in my lane by not speaking for others. I also took to the defense of my friend by suggesting that all representation, whether in true form or acted was valid. Three days ago, I saw nothing wrong with my statements and now today, I am awakened by this mistake in my judgement. Just as we are seeing in the world today, a huge need for allies of marginalized groups to educate and check their bias. I, too, had this reality check. The Netflix documentary Disclosure had been circulating in my “suggested for you” queue for a while now. It became a sense of urgency for me last night to sit and watch this incredibly enlightening film. The education was vast and I can only continue to learn more from here. I urge all who are reading this to do the same. I want to personally apologize to anyone in the trans community that I disappointed or hurt with my comments or defense. It was not my intention and as a queer woman of color, I was coming from a place of what I thought was allyship, yet was actually miseducation. I stand in complete solidarity with my trans family and can only hope that by this occurrence, I get to shed some light on how not to respond or be complicit in situations that could upset others. Know that I will continue to do better and hope you will stand by me as I continue to right my wrongs and advocate for my community. I’m sorry. Please forgive me. I love you. Thank you. -Hawaiian Ho’oponopono Prayer A post shared by Christin Brown (@curlfactor) on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

Hollywood has a long history of giving white and straight actors the role of LGBTQ + individuals, many of whom have won Oscars or been nominated for their performances: Julie Andrews (“Victor, Victoria”), Eddie Redmayne (” The Danish Girl ””), Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”), Hilary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry”), Sean Penn (“Milk”) and Felicity Huffman (“Transamerica”), among them.

Berry is the latest star to step away from a role to promote inclusion and diversity. The global protest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police this year has sparked a concerted effort to promote the lives and livelihoods of blacks.

White actors Kristen Bell, Jenny Slate, Alison Brie and Mike Henry have also given up their animated roles to lead to a more racially appropriate cast of their characters in “Central Park”, “Big Mouth”, “Bojack Horseman” and ” Family Guy, respectively. “The Simpsons” announced late last month that it would also restructure its black characters with black actors.

