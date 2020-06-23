HAL Recruitment 2020 – Trades Apprentices Vacancies at www.hal-india.com:

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has been declared the recruitment notification of the HAL Recruitment 2020 for the post of Trades Apprentices among the 264 number of vacancies on the official site www.hal-india.com. This is the great news for the candidates to get the government job. So the interested candidates may apply online at the official site. The candidates apply for this post on before the last date.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is commonly known as HAL. The office of the HAL located at the Hyderabad. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the central government job at www.hal-india.com. So the candidates applied for this post they can submit their application form before the last date of submission. The last date for offering the application form is 2020. There is a total 264 number of vacancies available.

HAL Recruitment 2020:

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is declared the HAL recruitment notification every year. The candidates have the best opportunity to get a government job. Here the eligibility criteria such as selection process, application fee, age limits, educational qualification, etc. at given below.

Name of the Organization: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Hyderabad

Name of the Posts: Trades Apprentices & other posts

Some vacancies: There are total of 264 numbers of jobs available.

Electronic Mechanic: Total 87 number of posts available.

Fitter: Total 62 number of posts available.

COPA/ PASSA: Total 49 number of posts available.

Electrician: Total 14 number of posts available.

Machinist: Total 07 number of posts available.

Turner: Total 07 number of posts available.

Painter: Total 06 number of posts available.

R & AC: Total 06 number of posts available.

Draughtsman (Mechanical): Total 04 number of posts available.

Welder: Total 03 number of posts available.

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): Total 02 number of posts available.

Plumber: Total 08 number of posts available.

Carpenter: Total 06 number of posts available.

Diesel Mechanic: Total 03 number of posts available.

Job Category: This is a Central Government job.

Job Location: The job located in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh State.

Educational Qualification: The Applied candidates should be complete their ITI they are eligible.

Application Fee: There is no application fee required.

Selection process: The choice procedure based on the merit list of the 10th class and ITI. The SSC/ 10th class merit weight should be 7o%, and ITI Merit weight should be 30%.

Age Limitation: To get more information about the age limits candidates to visit the official link www.hal-india.com.

Pay Scale: The payment is given per month as Rs.7618/-.

How to apply for HAL Recruitment 2020?

The candidates first visit the official site hal-india.com. On the home page search the recruitment tab and click on that. Then find the appropriate link HAL Recruitment 2020. Then download the application form. Fill the application card and send it to the below address.

Postal Address :

Manager (Training), Department of training and Development, HAL Avionic Division, Balanagar, Hyderabad – 500042.

Official Site: www.hal-india.com