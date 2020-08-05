Hackers steal code from the Xbox Series X processor; they ask for US $ 100 million

AMD



The processor manufacturer AMD was the victim of a theft of intellectual property information, which includes data from the console’s graphics processor Xbox Series X.

AMD said Thursday, March 26, that since last December, it received an alert from a person who had private information about current and upcoming products. Some of this information was made public in recent days and other data has not yet been published online.

He hacker, who according to the Torrent Freak site, has identified herself as a woman, values ​​this information at US $ 100 million, a figure that she would be requesting not to make the information public or to deliver it to a buyer. A portion of the leaked data has already been published on the GitHub site, but AMD ordered its removal.

The hacker He told Torrent Freak that he obtained this information by attacking an unprotected computer, as well as leaked documents. The information obtained is related to the code of Navi 10 and Navi 21, two products of the company. The information includes details about “Arden”, the code name of the GPU on the Xbox Series X.

AMD said in the statement that it is working with officials and experts as part of a criminal investigation. The hacker said that she has not yet spoken to anyone about AMD, since she said, what the company wants is to sue her and not reach an agreement.