Hackers attack US health agency amid coronavirus crisis

James Martin / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

As government personnel and healthcare workers scramble to respond to the growing coronavirus pandemic, the United States Department of Health and Human Services discovered that hackers attacked their systems on Sunday night, March 15. The news agency Bloomberg, who reported the attack citing anonymous sources, said the hackers they seemed focused on delaying the agency’s response to the crisis, but “did not do so in any meaningful way.”

Bloomberg said that hackers They do not appear to have taken any information, but instead tried to create confusion by causing rumors of a national quarantine. The National Security Council sent out a tweet on Sunday night in part to stop those rumors, the sources said.

The government agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attack will likely further complicate the government’s response to the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, as it spreads across the country. As states, counties and cities announce school closings, cancel events and other social distancing efforts, the White House also called on tech companies to help stop the spread of misinformation.

For the hackers, there is a lot of potential to wreak havoc. Government and health officials sometimes issue new guidelines several times a day, and they have been stricter regarding various social measures. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that gatherings of more than 50 people should stop for the next two months. Meanwhile, markets have tumbled amid concerns about how the crisis will affect the economy.

Before the coronavirus crisis, security experts already warned that hackers and propagandists in Russia and other countries were already intensifying efforts to disrupt the 2020 presidential elections in the United States

and companies like Microsoft have contributed to ensure that voting machines electronics are protected.

Now, they will also have to worry about hackers taking advantage of an international pandemic.