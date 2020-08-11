H-1B visa suspension puts tech workers in check

Angela Lang / CNET



When President Donald Trump temporarily suspended the issuance of work visas At the end of last month, Sumana Kaluvai was not immediately concerned. Her dad, an engineer at a company that develops software, has an H-1B visa for highly qualified employees. Since he’s been in the United States for more than two decades, the new policy wouldn’t affect him, she thought.

Kaluvai was wrong, however. Her father has returned to India in early March to have her visa resealed. But the process was delayed when the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of the US embassy in Chennai. So Trump signed an executive order on June 22, deferring what would have been a chore until early next year. For now, Kaluvai’s father works remotely. (CNET is not using the father’s name for privacy reasons.)

“It really makes me question why people like me, my father, and other immigrants keep staying in a country we call home, but that doesn’t welcome us and keeps taking a lot away from our community,” said Kaluvai, who works in biotechnology and pharmaceutical consulting and has an optional practical training (OPT) F-1 work visa that is granted to recent graduates. “I don’t know how long the hundreds of thousands of people like me will continue to stay in this country.”

Kaluvai’s sentiment is shared by many immigrants with work visas, including the H-1B. Many feel they cannot put down roots in America, even though they have been here for years. Some have turned to other places, like Canada, that have more welcoming immigration policies. Others have returned to their countries of origin. Many immigrants who stay in the United States live with daily anxiety about their immigration status, wondering if it could change overnight.

Trump said the suspension of work visas, which will supposedly prevent more than 500,000 people from entering the country, would help save jobs for unemployed Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under normal circumstances, properly managed temporary worker programs can offer benefits to the economy,” says Trump’s proclamation. “But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain nonimmigrant visa programs that authorize such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers.”

Critics argue that the measures will stifle America’s economic growth and progress, especially in the science and technology industries. The H-1B visa program has been instrumental in bringing creativity and innovation to Silicon Valley, they say. The tech sector has long relied on H-1B visas to hire highly skilled workers for positions they cannot fill with Americans due to a shortage of skilled workers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) areas.

About three-quarters of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued each year are granted to IT workers, according to the news agency. Associated Press, some of which are for workers of the Silicon Valley giants. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Apple – collectively credited with some 27,000 H-1B visas in 2019 – have criticized Trump’s move, warning that a talent shortage would inhibit technological advancement and progress. Advocates for immigration have also spoken about the impact this will have on families at risk of being separated.

“There is definitely a chilling effect,” said Kalpana Peddibhotla, an immigration attorney in the San Francisco Bay area. “They are sending the message that people are not welcome, people who can really help stimulate the growth of our economy.”

Planning for an uncertain future

That’s a common sentiment among people on all kinds of temporary work visas, Peddibhotla says. It is especially the case for those who have started families here.

“There is so much uncertainty about their employment that it is difficult for them to make long-term plans and establish roots here in the United States, even though they often have children with US citizenship,” Peddibhotla said. “You are in this in-between place while raising your American children, and then you are not looking to buy a house or other ways to settle here because of that uncertainty.”

What makes things more challenging for holders of H-1B and other work visas is that if they lose their job, they barely have 60 days to find a new one or change their visa status. Otherwise, they will be forced to leave the country.

That was the case with Asim Fayaz. This Pakistani immigrant worked as a product manager at Premise and Elementum companies in the Bay Area, but like many technology employees, he suffered layoffs and was forced more than once to find a new job to keep his visa. However, after being fired in December, he and his wife decided that the stress was not worth it. He had grown tired of the constant uncertainty about whether he would be allowed to return to the US every time he went abroad. So he moved to Toronto, where he is now a co-owner of a restaurant.

“Nobody wants to live with this fear of ‘What if my family is sick at home and I need to travel?'” Fayaz explained. “‘Can I go back? [a Estados Unidos]'”.

Amn Rahman, a Pakistani immigrant and data engineer at the application management company Docker, started working in the US in 2016, but is currently abroad and works remotely. Because your H-1B visa has expired, you cannot re-enter the U.S. to work. Your company has been flexible, but you are still concerned about your future and how long you will be able to keep your job in the US with the visa restrictions in place.

“It is a precarious situation,” Rahman said. “You always feel like you’re walking on eggshells.”

The implication for future generations



Foreign students, many of whom may attempt to seek employment in the US after graduation, also face an uncertain visa situation. In early July, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that international students whose universities will remain operating solely online for the fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic they would have to transfer to another school that gave face-to-face classes or else leave the country.

More than half of STEM graduates are international students, according to OneZero. Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 17 states, and the District of Columbia have sued the Trump administration to prevent the DHS measure from being implemented. On July 14, the government rescinded the measure in the face of galloping opposition.

Sudhanshu Kaushik, executive director of the North American Indian Student Association, says he has spoken with countless international students who, however, live on the edge on a daily basis regarding their legal status in the US.

“How much uncertainty and hostility can you bear?” Kaushik said.

For families like Kaluvai’s, the only certainty in their lives is that things could change at any moment.

Kaluvai’s father will have to wait until 2021 to schedule a new appointment at the embassy. If he can’t return to the U.S. soon, Kaluvai fears his father will lose his job, forcing both of his parents to leave the U.S. That would leave his 16-year-old brother, the only one with U.S. citizenship in the family, without the presence of those who care for him.

“What’s next?” Kaluvai wonders. “You’re always wondering when will be the moment when you start freaking out.”