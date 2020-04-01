Gunpowder & Sky’s Sci-Fi LAbel Dust Sets First-Ever Streaming Premiere With Horror Pic ‘Sea Fever’

EXCLUSIVE: Like many indie distributors, Gunpowder & Sky are adapting rapidly to the ever-changing theatrical panorama. The leisure firm is ready to have their first-ever stay streaming premiere their horror Sea Fever on their sci-fi channel Dust. The premiere will enable the viewers to take part in a completely interactive Q&A with director Neasa Hardiman and the forged led by Connie Nielsen (Marvel Girl 1984, Gladiator). The occasion will happen on April 9 at 6 pm PT, forward of its digital launch on April 10.

Sea Fever made its world premiere on the 2019 Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant and Deadline solely reported that it was acquired by Gunpowder & Sky. The movie was slated to have a theatrical launch in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Incredible Fest, however plans shifted because of coronavirus and the closure of theaters.

“Like everybody else, we’re adjusting to life’s new challenges each day and really feel Sea Fever is extra related than ever,” mentioned Janet Brown, EVP of Acquisitions and World Distribution for Gunpowder & Sky. “We’re psyched to host the first-ever stay expertise of a movie screening, and may’t wait to share it with audiences!”

Sea Fever follows Siobhán (Hermione Corfield), a marine biology scholar who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure per week on a ragged fishing trawler, the place she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. However out within the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life type ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to an odd an infection, Siobhán should overcome her alienation and nervousness to win the crew’s belief, earlier than everyone seems to be misplaced. The movie additionally stars Dougray Scott (Batwoman, Mission: Not possible 2) and Neasa Hardiman (Completely happy Valley, Jessica Jones),

The stay stream will happen at seafever.watchdust.com for a pay-per-view price.