Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Out: Ayushman, sticking like a ‘termite’ in Amitabh’s life, is a fun trailer

The wait is over! The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurana’s most awaited film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ has been released. The 2 minutes 41-second trailer is quite funny. In the trailer, there is a fierce fight between the two which will entertain you. According to the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana will be seen in the film as the owner and tenant of the mansion. Those who do not get along at all.

What is in the trailer:

The trailer begins with Ayushman Khurana’s irritability because someone stole the bulb of his room. Ayushmann is living as a tenant in a mansion in Lucknow, and the owner of this mansion is Mirza i.e. Amitabh Bachchan who does not like Ayushman i.e. Banke. It is shown in the trailer that Amitabh does not want Ayushman to stay in his mansion and he makes every effort to get him out of the mansion. You will miss the old cartoon Tom and Jerry by watching Banke and Mirza. Overall the trailer is quite funny. See.

Let us tell you that Gulabo-Sitabo was scheduled to be released on 12 April 2020. But due to the Corona virus, the lockdown was announced in the country and everything stopped. In such a situation, the release of films also stopped. Gulabo- sitabo makers waited for the lockdown to open, but after a long wait, they announced that the film would now be released on OTT, Amazon Prime. The film will be released on June 12 on Amazon Prime.