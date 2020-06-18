Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020 – Revenue Exam Merit List Check at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has been declared the notification of Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020 of the Revenue Exam on the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The written exam conducted in 2020. So the candidates who appeared in this exam they can check their exam result on the official site gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board conducted the written exam for the Talati Mantri among the 2480 number of vacancies.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is commonly known as its short form GSSSB. The headquarter of its located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat State. It is the state government organization of the Gujarat State. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is declared the recruitment notification for the various posts every year. This year also it declares the notification of Gujarat Talati Mantri post among the 2480 number of vacancies and conducts the written examination in the month of February. So this is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a government job.

Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020:

Here, one good news for those students who are appeared in the Gujarat Talati Mantri written exam they can check their exam result on the official site. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has been declared the result notification of the official site. The result will be declared very soon on the main portal. So the candidates may visit the official site gsssb.gujarat.gov.in frequently and get the updated information regarding the Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020.

After completion of the written examination, candidates are warmly waiting for their exam results. So the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Commission Board released the result notification on the official site. It also declared the merit list on the official site. Candidates can check their exam results also through SMS, Postcard or Email. Candidates check their result to enter the roll number and date of birth. Here some information is available regarding GSSSB is given below.

Name of the Organization: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Commission Board (GSSSB)

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Commission Board (GSSSB) Name of the Exam : Gujarat Revenue Talati Mantri 2020

: Gujarat Revenue Talati Mantri 2020 Number of Vacancies : There are a total of 2480 number of vacancies available.

: There are a total of 2480 number of vacancies available. Post Category: Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020

Steps for checking Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020:

The GSSSB has been declared the result notification on the official site gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. So the candidates who are looking in this exam they can check their exam result on the main portal. Here some steps are given below to check the exam result.

First candidates visit the official site gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the result tab. Then search the link “Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020” and click on that. Now enter your hall ticket number and click on the submit button. Then download your result and take a print out for further use.

Gujarat Talati Mantri Result 2020

Official Site: www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in