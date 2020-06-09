Gujarat SSC HSC Syllabus 2020 download at www.gseb.org:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board of Education (GSEB) has been conducted the SSC Exam in March 2020. Every year GSEB conducts this exam for the 10th class students. This SSC HSC syllabus is declared on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board of Education at www.gseb.org. The exam syllabus is available on the official site of the Gujarat Education Board. So students who have appeared in this examination can download the Exam Syllabus and start the preparation for getting a high score on this exam.

Gujarat 10th Class Syllabus 2020

The students have options to choose the language subject paper such as Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil. But Science, Mathematics, Social Science are compulsory subjects. SSC Examination comes soon in March, so Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have been published the SSC Syllabus 2020. Students can download the exam syllabus on the main portal of the GSEB. The paper comes in Gujarati Language and English Language only. Students can also download the previous year’s exam papers with a solution in the pdf format.

Syllabus for 10th Class Students

For the 10th class mainly three subjects are compulsory such as Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

Mathematics

In the Mathematics, Following topics are covered such as Real Numbers, Polynomials, Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progressions, Introduction to Trigonometry, Trigonometric Identities, Heights and Distance, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Triangles, Circles, Constructions, Areas related to Circles, Surface Areas, and Volumes, Statistics, Probability.

Science

In the Science, Following topics are covered such as Acids, Bases & Saults, Chemical reaction, Metals & Non-metals, Carbon Compounds, Periodic classification of elements, Life Processes, Effects of current, Reflection of lights at the curved surface, Images formed by Spherical Mirrors, Center of Curvature, Principal Axis, Management of Natural Resources, The Regional Environment, Sources of Energy.

Social Science

In the Social Science, the following topics are covered such as French revolution, the Russian revolution, the Rise of Nazism, Pastoralists in the modern world, the Forest Society and Colonialism, Farmers and Peasants, Sports and Politics, Cloths and Culture.

How to download the SSC HSC Syllabus:

Students first visit the official at www.gseb.org. Then find the appropriate link related to the exam and click on to the link. After that download the syllabus into the pdf format. Take it for further use.

