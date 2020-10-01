Gujarat Saraswati Sadhana Yojana 2021 | Saraswati Sadhana Yojana 2021 | Application Process

Gujarat government has launched a scheme for the empowerment of the girls’ students of the state. The government wants to increase the number of girls enrolled in a higher secondary school. Through this scheme, the government will increase the number of enrollment and literacy level of the state.

In this discussion, we will get the information about the Gujarat government scheme for the moment that is Gujarat Saraswati Sadhna Yojana 2021.

About Gujarat Saraswati Sadhna Yojana 2021:

Under this scheme, the Gujarat government has set the aim of increasing the education level in women. The government will provide the bicycle to the girls for transportation to the schools.

This bicycle will help the girls of Gujarat to travel to the school and get an education. By providing the bicycle to each girl’s students, the encouragement for the study will increase in the girls of the state.

The government of Gujarat will provide the bicycle to the SC/ST cast community girls. To improve the education level in the SC/ST, the government has launched this scheme. There are many schemes for the SC/ST cast for their betterment.

The government is making their 100% efforts for the development of the backward cast. However, it is the responsibility of the cast members to take the absolute advantage of the scheme. The girls should have to take the benefit of the scheme, and they have to go to the school for their self-development.

However, the economic condition of the family is also better for education. The government is also proving many scholarship schemes for better education of the girls. Every girl should have to get the information about the scheme and efficiently take advantage of the scheme.

In the Gujarat government, the social justice and empowerment department will found this scheme for the development of the girls. This scheme will help the girls whose school is situated in the far areas from their home. However, girls can take a bicycle and go to school.

With the help of the bicycle, the girls who are living in rural areas can go to school. They do not have to drop their education. However, the dropout ration in the rural area of the state is more than urban areas. The government is trying to improve the dropout ratio in rural areas.

Objectives of Gujarat Saraswati Sadhna Yojana 2021:

With the help of this scheme, the government wants to increase the number of enrollment of girls in the secondary and higher secondary school.

This will benefits the girls whose age is between 14 to 18 years.

Due to this scheme, the girls from SC/ST caste can educate themselves.

This scheme will help the government to decrease the drop out ratio of the girls from school who belongs to the SC/ST caste.

This scheme will help to increase the girls’ child education of the backward caste.

More and more girls encourage to go the school and improve the education level.

To increase the education level of the state by applying this scheme to the lower caste of the state.

To power the girls through education and achieve the goal of women empowerment.

Types of Beneficiaries Of the Gujarat Saraswati Sadhna Yojana 2021: