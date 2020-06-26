Gujarat Police Bharti Board Recruitment 2020 Online Application Form publish at www.police.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Police Department declares the recruitment notification of the Gujarat Police Bharti Board Recruitment 2020 Online Application Form on the official site at www.police.gujarat.gov.in. So the candidates who complete their 12th class they have to apply for the latest recruitment on the official site. It is good job openings for the candidates who want to get the job of government in the Gujarat State. So the candidates who intrigued for this post they have to apply before the last date.

The Gujarat Police Department is commonly known as the GPD. The GPD is a state level police department works under the government of India. The GPD declare the recruitment for many time when vacancies are available. The Gujarat Police Department offers various posts like Constable, Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Lady Inspector, Some firing officers, state reserve police force. Earlier, it declares the recruitment notification of the Gujarat Police Bharti Board Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.police.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the Gujarat Police Department announce the recruitment notification for the Constable poet on the official site at www.police.gujarat.gov.in. The application forms available on the central portal of the GPD. The online application form available on the 7th July to 30th July 2020. The candidates will select the written test. Candidates who passed the written examination they will call for the further round of the selection. After completion of the written exam, it declares the answer key on the official site. All the information regarding the Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee, Educational qualification, the written exam is given in this article when the official notification released.

Name of the Department: Gujarat Police Department (GPD)

Name of the post: Constable

Number of posts: Total 17532 posts available

Job Location: Job situated in the Gujarat state.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be a complete 12th class or its equivalent from the recognized board or institutes.

Age Limits: Candidates have the least age should be 18 years and maximum age should be 25 years. And upper age relaxation for the appropriate candidates given as per the official notification.

Selection Procedure: The candidates will select the written test and performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Starting date of online application form: 7 th July 2020

July 2020 Last date of online application form: 30th July 2020

Candidates who want to apply for the Gujarat Police Board they first visit the official site of it www.police.gujarat.gov.in. Then candidates search the link of the recruitment and click on the Online Application Form. Now fill all the mandatory details and submit it. Then pay the application fee through the banking service. Take a print out of the form for the further use.

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board was going to invite the candidates for the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2020 for the posts of SI, Constable at the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. This employment notification released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board. Candidates who are eligible for this posts like SI, Constable they can apply to offline mode for the Gujarat Police Recruitment 201. There are 260 posts available at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is known as its short form GSSSB. The GSSSB is authorized to recruit the various government sector posts in the Gujarat State. It declares Gujarat Police recruitment notification for the candidates whenever the vacant seats available in different posts. The candidates have the best opportunity to do the government job in the Gujarat state at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Now it declares the recruitment notification for the posts of SI, Constable for the number of available seats.

The Gujarat Police Department is going to declare various posts recruitment on the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates may apply on before the last date of submission for the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2020.

Name of the Organization: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

Name of the Posts: Sub Inspector (SI), Constable

Number of Posts: There is total 260 number of posts available.

Job Category: This post comes under state government of Gujarat.

Job Location: The candidates have done this job in Gujarat State.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be complete their 10 or 10 + 2 class or its equivalent from the recognized board or institution.

Age Limits: Candidates should not less than 18 years and more than 25 years. For the women Candidates, age should be in between 22 years to 28 years.

Height: For men – 165 cms (general / OBC), 160 cms (SC/ST)

For women – 155 cms (general), 150 cms (ST)

Chest: For men – 80 cm (General/OBC), 76.2 cm (SC/ST)

Application Fee: Visit on official site

Selection Process: The candidates will select by performance in written test and physical test at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has invited for the candidates of various posts among the different jobs. Candidates may apply for these posts on before the last date of submitting the application form. So that, candidates visit the official site at www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The download the application form on it. And fill the all required information and submit it. Then save it print out the application form for the further use.

