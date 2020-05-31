Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 For Lab Assistant Vacancies at gmbports.org:

The GMB is releasing its latest Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 through its gmbports.org official portal. The Gujarat Maritime Board is inviting interested applicants for various posts of Lab Assistants. The official notification is available at the official GMB portal.

Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Gujarat Maritime Board Name of the Region Gujarat Posts Name Lab Assistant Vacancies No. of Vacancies 21 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Rajula Pay Scale As per Jobs Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website gmbports.org

Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment Notification 2020:

Around 21 vacancies are available here and for that candidate from across Gujarat may apply. For such government recruitment notification, enormous numbers of applicants should apply soon. They can get their jobs in the leading government departments and make their career safe and secure.

Interested candidates can get all the essential qualification details regarding Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 here. Read all these necessary criteria and then apply them through the official portal. For more information, visit the official site gmbports.org and get details from the notification.

Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Details:

Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Principal 01 Head of Department 03 Lecturer 11 Administrator 01 Lab Assistant 01 Clerk 01 Total No. of Vacancies 21 Posts

Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be less than 45 years for applying to any of these posts mentioned above. Also, those candidates who belong to reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation.

They will get age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have their Bachelor Degree/ Master Degree/ B.E./ B.Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc (Mathematics)/ M.Sc. (Physics) from a government recognized institute or university.

Candidates with equivalent qualifications may also apply for their desired posts. For more details regarding educational qualification for each post, refer to the official gmbports.org Gujarat Maritime Board portal.

Selection Procedures:

GMB officials shall conduct various selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. There will be several systems including Merit List, Personal Interview, Viva Voce, Document Verification and Medical Test, etc.

First, the department shall release the Merit List which will be as per candidates’ qualification percentage/ grades. Later on, there will be other procedures. For that selected candidates need to appear.

At last, finalized candidates will get Call Letters for final selection proceedings. Finally, those who receive their Job Allotment Letters, they are going to get their work into the Gujarat Maritime Board.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates shall then receive their salary as per the current government rules of PayScale. Along with that, candidates will also get their Grade Pay related to their post level and class. Several posts’ pay scale is available below:

Principal: 37,400/- to 67,000/- rupees + 10,000 Grade Pay

Head of Department: 37,400/- to 67,000/- rupees + 9,000 Grade Pay

Lecturer: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees + 2,400/- Grade Pay

Administrator: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees + 2,400/- Grade Pay

Lab Assistant: 9,300/- to 34,800/- rupees + 4,200/- Grade Pay

Librarian: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees + 2,400/- Grade Pay

Clerk: 18,000/- rupees

Important Dates:

Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Important Dates Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Last date – Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address:

C/o. Govt. Arts and Commerce College,

Jafrabad,

Ta.: Rajula,

Dist.: Amreli,

Gujarat

Steps To Apply for Gujarat Maritime Board Recruitment 2020:

First of all, visit the official GMB portal gmbports.org Search for the Recruitments/ Career Section. Go to that link and look for the latest recruitment. Open the official notification and read all the instructions. After reading, go to Apply Online link. Select your post and enter the required details. Enter all your educational qualifications. Also, enter personal details. After filling the form, click on Submit Button. Get a print of filled form for future usage.

Official Site: www.gmbports.org