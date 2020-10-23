Gujarat Kisan Sarvoday Yojana 2020 Phase 1 to Provide Electricity to Farmers

Gujarat government is aching phase 1 of the Kishan Sarvodaya Yojana 2020. The Gujarat government has changed the name of the scheme dinkar yojana to Kishan Sarvodaya yojana. Prime minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme on 24 October 2020.

The government of Gujarat has announced this scheme in the last budget speech of the parliament. The state government is launching many schemes for the betterment of the farms of the state.

The government has set the goal to double the income of the farmer by the year 2022. To achieves the goal of the government, and the scheme is launched.

The government should have to implement the scheme for the farmers of the state. The government will give some relief to the people of the state/ Due to the lockdown situation in the nation, and the people are deeply affected.

The economic situation of every family is becoming week. The governmnet is giving relief to the people of the state. However, the central government is also giving relief to the nation. Yet, the central government will help the state government economically.

However, the government will provide financial relief to all the sectors of the country. Due to the lockdown conditions in the nation, the condition of our economy is weak. According to the reports of the government statistics department, the lockdown is deeply affecting the economy of India.

Due to the lock situation in India, the GDP of the nation is decreased by 23.9%. This is the highest fall in the economy of the nation. This shows that our economic condition is not in good condition.

Gujarat Kisan Sarvodaya Yojana 2020:

the Gujarat government has launched this scheme for the farmers of the state. The government will give free electricity to the farmers of the state. However, before the scheme, the government is also offering free electricity to all the farmers of the state.

But after the launch of the scheme, the government will provide free electricity to the farmers at the time of the day. This time the government will provide the electricity to the farmers from 5 am to 9 pm.

The government will have to give the electricity to the farmers who are not get the electricity in the day timing.

Under this scheme, more than 17 lakh farmers of the state will benefit from the scheme. The government will benefit the scheme to the farmers so that the farmers will get the advantage, and they can increase their production.

The Objective Of the Kisan Sarvodaya Scheme Of Gujarat Government:

The Gujarat government will give electricity to all the farmers. With the help of electricity, the farms can produce more crops on the farm, and due to that, the production capacity will increase. However, this scheme has a total of 2 phases.

The government will give electricity to the farmers all day. So that the farmers can use the electricity at any time of the day. The productivity of the farm will increase, and then they can increase crop production on the farm.

Benefits of the Gujarat Kisan Sarvodaya Yojana 2020:

The government will supply the electricity to the farmers in 8 hours of the day. The farmers of the state will get more electricity, and then they can cultivate more crops on the farm. With the increase in production, the increase in the first step of the economy.

The first step of the economy is the production sector of the nation. The government can increase the state of its economy through the production sector. Most of the villages of the state will get the benefits of the scheme under phase 1 of the scheme.

The government will have to give the electricity with no interruption to all the farmers of the state.