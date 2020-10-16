Gujarat Ganga Swarupa Yojana 2020 (Vidhva Sahay Yojna) Pension Amount / Income Eligibility

Gujarat Ganga Swarupa Scheme is one type of pension scheme of the Gujarat government. Many times the Gujarat government is launching many schemes for the financial support of the people of the state.

The government will give the financial pension to the widow of the state. However, the government, before keeping the name of this scheme, s Gujarat Vidya Sahay Yojana.

The government now changed its name from Gujarat Vidhwa Sahay yojana to Gujarat Ganga Swarupa yojana.

With the help of this scheme, the Gujarat government will give the monthly pension to the widow of the state. Many women are helpless and whose husband is dying. Due to some family reasons, women can not do the job for survival.

In considering that matter in mind, the Gujarat government has launched a scheme in which the government will provide financial assistance to the widow of the state.

What is Gujarat Ganga Swarupa Yojana 2020?

Under this scheme, the government will give the pension to the women of the state. However, not every woman will get an assist from the government. But those women whose husband dies will get a pension from the government.

Through this scheme, the government will have to give the monthly allowance to the widow of the state. However, the government will decide the amount of pension for the widow.

In the scheme, the government will decide the amount of the pension is about Rs. 1250. that means the government will give every widow of the state monthly Rs.1250.

With the help of this financial amount of widows can improve their economic condition. The widow can use financial assistance for their daily use.

The objective of the Gujarat Ganga Swarupa Yojana :

The chief minister of Gujarat has launched the program named nation social assistance program Portal. However, This program is the central government’s program. The Gujarat government has launched this central government’s program in their state.

However, this new portal will help the Gujarat Ganga swarupa scheme. This portal plays the primary role in the benefits of the scheme. Through this portal, the government will transfer the pension amount to the bank account of the beneficiaries. The government will only give the pension through the direct benefits transfer scheme.

Through this, the role of the middleman can be removed. The total amount of the pension can be delivered by the beneficiaries only. However, the government will benefit the widow of the state by giving them a pension.

With the help of this scheme, the government can improve the situation of the widow of the state. They can increase their monthly income by providing a monthly pension. Through this pension, the worry for the survival of the widow without depending on others is eliminated.

Benefits of the Gujarat Ganga Swarupa Yojana :

The women and child development department has introduced this scheme for the widow of the state. The Gujarat government has started the NSAP portal to give the pension to the women.

However, before the year, the Gujarat government has given the pension amount to the widow is Rs.1000. From April 2019, the government has raised the amount of the pension from Rs.1000 to Rs.1250. The women will receive the pension amount from the government by the first week of the month.

The Gujarat government has increased the annual income border for the scheme is from 47,000 to R.1,20,000. As the Gujarat government has increased the income border for the scheme, then the beneficiaries of the scheme are also growing.

Before this, the Gujarat government has states that the women will only get a pension from the government when their son is attaining the age of 21 years. However, now the Gujarat government give the relaxation in the age of the son.