Gujarat Digital Seva Setu Phase 1 to Connect Village Panchayats with Optical Fibre Network

The Gujarat government has started the Digital Seva Setu programs in their state. The Gujarat government started this program as a part of the digital India program. In 2015, our prime minister dreamed of making India digital.

The corruption level in India is high, and due to this, poor people can not take the proper advantage of the government scheme.

However, many corruption-related cases are exposed by the comptroller and auditor general of India. In 2015, the new government tried to make India digital so that every service has proof and done through an online mode.

No corruption has been occurred by any person. However, in India, corruption is mainly done by the middle man, and with the help of digitization, the government removes the process of the middle man. Reports of the government say that the digitization of any government process reduces the corruption level.

Gujarat Digital Seva Setu Phase 1:

As we know that the government of Gujarat has launched the Digital Seva Setu program in the state. Through this program, the government will link about 3500 villages of the state on a digital platform.

However, the government will link all the gram panchayats will a 100MBPS optical fiber network. We can say that this step of the Gujarat government is a significant step towards the digital India program.

Through this step, all the government services become online. The person living in the village will not have to go to the district for government services. With the help of this program, the government will change the public delivery system of government schemes.

Now, the government will deliver the services in an online way. This is one of its kind scheme of Gujarat. that means the government of Gujarat does not launch this type of program before.

The government will link 3500-gram panchayats across the state through the optical fiber network. The government has launched this program under the central government Bharatnet project.

The central government has launched the BharatNet project to connect the gram panchayats of the nation with the internet. Under this program, the government service will available on the e-Gram portal for every gram panchayat.

The objective of the Gujarat Digital Seva Setu Phase 1:

To launch this program, the main aim of the government of Gujarat is to avail the service to the ground level. Each and every people of the state, whether they are living in rural areas, can get the proper and accurate benefits of the government services. The second aim of the government behind this program is to use advanced technology effectively.

The government wanted to use advanced technology in the development of the nation and state. With the help of advanced technology, the public will get better use of government services.

The government will use the latest technology in public welfare. We can say this is the historical change in the administration of the Gujarat government. However, the work of connecting the panchayats with the internet and optical fiber is completed.

Benefits of the Gujarat Digital Seva Setu Phase 1:

The government will allow government services on a digital model. This program will help people in rural areas to receive government services in their village only. The gram panchayats will deliver all the government services which earlier available at the taluka or district level.

Now, the people do not have to go to the district or taluka level to avail of government services. At the gram panchayats level, the government officials at gram panchayats have given the right to do so.

Services Available at the Digital Seva Setu Program:

Services related to ration card

Certificate and affidavits of widows of the village

village resident certificate

village people cast certificate

Minority certificate

Religious certificate

Income certificate

Talati officer has given the rights to allow to do all the above services at the gram panchayats level. So that people do not have to visit the district and taluka level to complete the formalities.