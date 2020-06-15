Gujarat ACPMEC 2020 Merit List Counselling Round Results declare at www.medadmbjmc.in:

The Admission Committee for Professional Medical Courses announced the notification of the Gujarat ACPMEC 2020 Merit List, Counselling Round Results on the official site at www.medadmbjmc.in. So the candidates who present their application form for the admission in the Medical courses, they can check counseling Result on the official site. The Medical Counselling Round Result declared by the B. J. Medical College Ahmedabad. It reports the result of Admission Entrance Test-UG courses Merit List/ Cut off Marks 2020.

Gujarat ACPMEC 2020:

The ACPMEC is famously known as the Admission Committee for Professional Courses. It owned by the B. J. Medical College Ahmedabad. The Main of this committee is to provide admission for the candidates in the various Medical and Paramedical courses. It offers different courses like MBBS, BDS, Homeopathy, Ayurveda, B.Sc. Nursing, Physiotherapy, Optometry, and Naturopathy. So recently, it declares the first counseling merit list 2020 on the central portal at www.medadmbjmc.in. Now it starts the counseling round on the 29th of July 2020.

ACPMEC Counselling Round Result 2020:

The Committee for Medical Education is announcing the Merit List 2020 for the various Medical and Paramedical courses like Orthotics (BPO), Ayurveda (BAMS), Medical (MBBS), Homeopathy (BHMS), Naturopathy (BNAT), Audiology (BASLP), Dental (BDS), Nursing (B.Sc.) and Physiotherapy (BPT). Now it starts the counseling process for this course. The counseling process begins on the 29th of July 2020. Hurry up, candidates who applied for the ACPMEC 2020. And check the merit list. Candidates can download the Merit List 2020 from the main portal www.medadmbjmc.in.

Gujarat Medical Admission 2020 – Merit List:

To get admission in the Medical and Paramedical courses candidates required getting higher rank in the ACPMEC Merit List. The ACPMEC declare the merit list on the base of 12th science marks. The detailed counseling information you will get from the official site at www.medadmbjmc.in. The ACPMEC maintains the provisional merit list on the 25th July 2020 on the official website at www.medadmbjmc.in. You can check your merit list using the GUJCET seat number and Pin number. To get more information about the ACPMEC candidates to visit the official site of it.

Name of the Committee: Admission Committee for Professional Medical Education Courses (ACPMEC)
Name of the courses: Medical/ Paramedical courses
Post Category: Gujarat ACPMEC 2020 Merit List, Counselling Round Results

How to Check Gujarat ACPMEC Merit List 2020?

Candidates who applied for the Gujarat ACPMEC 2020 they have first visited the official site at www.medadmbjmc.in. At the official site then click on the link Gujarat ACPMEC Merit List 2020. Now enter the GUJCET Seat number and Pin Number. Then download the Merit list in the pdf format and use it.

Gujarat ACPMEC Merit List 2020

