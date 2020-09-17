Guillermo del Toro’s new animated series comes to Netflix this summer

Netflix



Many are unaware that Mexican director Guillermo del Toro is the creator of a Netflix cartoon saga titled Tales of Arcadia, of which two of the three series that comprise it have been broadcast: Trollhunters (2016-2018) and 3Below (2018-2019).

And now the Mexican filmmaker has just announced on Twitter that the series that concludes the trilogy, Wizards, will premiere in the summer of 2020 on the platform of streaming. Del Toro also showed a first image of the show.

What all the series in the saga have in common Tales of Arcadia is that they are set in the fictional town of Arcadia, the typical small American city in which, after its apparent normality, amazing fantastic events take place.

In Trollhunters – based on the eponymous graphic novel by Del Toro and Daniel Krauss – the three young protagonists discover that, under the sewers of the city, is the entrance to a world inhabited by trolls. In 3Below, the story is about three fugitive aliens who live hidden in Arcadia.

Everything indicates that Wizards is the conclusion of these two stories, because, according to the Netflix synopsis, “the trolls, aliens and wizards that inhabit Arcadia face an apocalyptic battle for the domination of their magical world.”

Already one of the characters of Wizards, the magician Merlin, made his appearance in the third season of Trollhunters to introduce the main characters at the end of the saga.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia It will premiere in summer 2020 on Netflix, still without a specific date.

